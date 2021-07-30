Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

UPDATE: Mac's Local Eats at Bluewood Brewing Isn't Closing After All

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM

You can still get your burger and "Rip Fries" fix at Mac's Local Eats inside Bluewood Brewing Company. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
Reversing an announcement from this past Wednesday, Mac's Local Eats will continue operating inside of Bluewood Brewing Company (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-261-4079). The burger outfit will remain open inside of the brewery Wednesday through Sunday for the foreseeable future.

The news, announced via Mac's Local Eats' social media pages, is a dramatic about-face in a saga involving the food counter and the brewery that began this past Wednesday. That afternoon, Bluewood announced over social media that the wildly popular burger spot would "no longer be operating out of Bluewood Brewing after August 3, 2021." No reason was given for the decision. Reached for comment by the RFT, Bluewood confirmed the news but declined to comment.



According to its recent post announcing its continued service out of Bluewood, Mac's Local Eats learned of Wednesday's news via social media and has since confirmed its business relationship with the brewery. "There have been a lot of questions over the last few days about our plans for the future. Our intention has always been to honor the terms of our lease so we will continue to operate inside of Bluewood Brewing from Wednesday through Sunday for the foreseeable future, regardless of their operating hours."

The post also notes Mac's intent to find a larger location as it continues to grow.

Reached for comment about these latest developments by the RFT, both Mac's Local Eats owner Chris McKenzie and a representative from Bluewood Brewing Company declined to comment further than what their social media posts state.

Mac's Local Eats has been serving out of Bluewood Brewing Company since September of 2019. Prior to that, the beloved burger brand developed a robust following as a food window inside of Tamm Avenue Bar, in which it operated from 2017 until 2019.

You can read the entire statement from Mac's Local Eats below.

Hi Mac's Local Eats Fam,

There have been quite a few questions over the last few days about our plans for the future. Our intention has always been to honor the terms of our lease so we will continue to operate inside of Bluewood Brewing Company from Wednesday through Sunday for the foreseeable future, regardless of their operating hours.

We are actively looking for a larger location as we continue to grow, but we do not plan to cease operations after August 3rd. We never stated that was the case. In all honesty, we read the announcement along with all of you on social media. We will continue to serve our food so the we can take care of our Mac's Local Eats team of 20 employees. This is our #1 priority. They are the reason that we pivoted to open our drive-thru lane during the pandemic. They are the reason that we want to continue to operate in our current kitchen at Bluewood Brewing. Your continued support means the world to us, and we've got your burgers ready.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

