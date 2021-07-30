UPDATE: Mac's Local Eats at Bluewood Brewing Isn't Closing After All

Hi Mac's Local Eats Fam,
There have been quite a few questions over the last few days about our plans for the future. Our intention has always been to honor the terms of our lease so we will continue to operate inside of Bluewood Brewing Company from Wednesday through Sunday for the foreseeable future, regardless of their operating hours.
We are actively looking for a larger location as we continue to grow, but we do not plan to cease operations after August 3rd. We never stated that was the case. In all honesty, we read the announcement along with all of you on social media. We will continue to serve our food so the we can take care of our Mac's Local Eats team of 20 employees. This is our #1 priority. They are the reason that we pivoted to open our drive-thru lane during the pandemic. They are the reason that we want to continue to operate in our current kitchen at Bluewood Brewing. Your continued support means the world to us, and we've got your burgers ready.
