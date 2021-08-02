Brennan's in the Central West End Has Finally Reopened (Again)

click to enlarge
-
R.J. Hartbeck
-
The bar at Brennan's has always had a huge selection of spirits.
St. Louis’ favorite Central West End bar is finally fully open for business again.
While every restaurant and bar in St. Louis has had to work hard to stay alive during the pandemic, Brennan’s (316 North Euclid Avenue, 314-497-4449)
has pushed through all of that and more to open its doors after multiple crises.
At the end of 2020, a fire broke out at the location on North Euclid Avenue. The restaurant had just moved from its longtime location on Maryland Avenue, so the fire not only devastated the space, but crushed the plans of Brennan’s fans who were hoping to give the new location a warm welcome.
click to enlarge
-
R.J. Hartbeck
-
The cocktails at Brennan's are legendary.
None of these setbacks deterred the gang at Brennan’s, though. The company birthed a new side business, BoozeAndSnacks.com
, during the pandemic that serves customers those tasty essentials that also serve as emotional support.
And now the “new” Brennan’s location on North Euclid is ready to bring customers indoors again. After seven months of fire restoration, a couple of months of serving drinks outside on the sidewalk and a heck of a lot of resilience exercised, Brennan’s is now open and serving up food and drinks.
Starting now, they’re open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday, Brennan’s is open from 3 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. and on Sundays they’re open from 3 p.m. until midnight.
Keep an eye on the Brennan’s Facebook Page
for the latest information.
click to enlarge
-
R.J. Hartbeck
-
The bar is also serving food.
