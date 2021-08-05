Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Dwayne Johnson's Tequila Mobile Serving St. Louis First Responders Today

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 6:15 AM

click to enlarge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the flesh with the Mana Mobile. - COURTESY TEREMANA TEQUILA
  • COURTESY TEREMANA TEQUILA
  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the flesh with the Mana Mobile.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sending a messenger to St. Louis. This great messenger is unlike any other. It’s not a person, not an animal, but it is a vehicle.

The Teremana “Mana Mobile” was created to share the philosophy of Johnson’s tequila company: “Bring the Mana.” This philosophical statement means sharing joy and gratitude and "of course, some fun" throughout the country to local communities, according to a press release.



The mobile aims to serve and celebrate the nation’s first responders. It also stops on main streets to help encourage residents to support their local businesses. Currently, it is on a nationwide tour that has traveled from California to Oklahoma, aptly titled “The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip.”

It’ll stop in St. Louis today to celebrate with private events at Mercy Hospital and St. Louis Fire Department House No. 2. Staff will serve the first responders with The Rock’s favorite brioche French toast and complimentary tacos, respectively. Johnson said he created Teremana tequila to bring people together.

“I can’t think of a better way to bring people together than bringing the Mana Mobile directly to them," Johnson said in a press release. "Our Mana Mobile will deliver delicious Teremana cocktails, fresh and amazing eats and a whole lotta gratitude to people, towns and cities across North America."

He added that Teremana is crafted by hand at a distillery in a small town in Jalisco and that it has “truly become the tequila of the people.”

The mobile is currently in Kansas City. It's expected to be in St. Louis at the firehouse around 4 p.m. After the St. Louis stop, the mobile will head to Chicago, Illinois. Track the Mana Mobile and find future stops online at teremana.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
