Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Cursed Tweet From Panera Implies They Might Make a Bagel You Can Drink

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 1:40 PM

If Panera makes it, we'll try it. - MIKE MOZART / FLICKR

Whoever is running the social media at Panera has completely freaked out fans of the carbohydrate-celebrating company.

Followers are never sure which tweets from Panera (née St. Louis Bread Company) are real and which ones are jokes these days.

SEE ALSO: 18 Things That St. Louis Stubbornly Insists on Calling By the Wrong Name



For example, just last month they released a summer merchandise selection that included a pool float that was designed to look like a bread bowl. Tons of people thought that it was fake, but it wasn’t. (And it sold out.)

And Panera was a hot topic last year when their bread-sliced bagel became our national shame and debates raged online about if doing this unholy act to a bagel should even be legal.

So now nobody knows what to think when Panera publishes tweets like this:


Like, do they mean it? It’s hard to say. Judging by their funny replies, we’re guessing not, but you really never can tell with that cheeky company.



But, you know what? If they do decide to make a liquid bagel, we’ll be the first to show up with a straw to slurp it. Here in St. Louis, we’re reppin’ Bread Co. for life.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Standards: Donut Drive-In Has Been Making St. Louis Sweeter for Nearly 70 Years Read More

  2. Casa Don Alfonso Brings the Amalfi Coast to St. Louis Read More

  3. St. Louis Mourns the Death of the Legendary Owner of Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet Read More

  4. MARSH Grocery Cooperative in South St. Louis Tackles Food Insecurity Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 18th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation