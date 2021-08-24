City Foundry Food Hall Welcomes Overwhelming Amount of Guests In First Days

click to enlarge
Holden Hindes
The City Foundry Food Hall served a whopping 15,000 people over its first five days.
A brownie cheesecake sandwich, a serving of Chicken and Waffles and an Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl all have something in common beyond being a delicious dish: responsibility for a very successful first week for the City Foundry Food Hall (3730 Foundry Way)
After its grand opening
on August 11, the eleven restaurants in the new food hall served over 15,000 guests in its first five days — a rate of business that's caused the food hall to adjust its weekly scheduling. Going forward, the Foundry's Food Hall will close on Tuesdays in order to give kitchens time to recuperate.
Each kitchen is operated independently by different St. Louis restaurant owners. A press release from the City Foundry’s food hall listed the first week's most popular items, including the Brownie Cheesecake sandwich and blueberry lemonade petite from Patty’s Cheesecake, the Any Glen Will Do from Sub Division Sandwich Co., and the turkey pot pie deep-fried crepe from Good Day. The Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with white rice from Hello Poke and the chicken and waffles from Press Waffle Co. were also hits.
“All eleven kitchens hustled every day, and we recognize the importance of a day of rest for their teams,” Susie Bonwich, director of operations, said in a statement announcing the Food Hall's closure on Tuesdays. “The St. Louis community not only embraced our vision for St. Louis’ first true food hall, but also extended kindness and grace to all of our kitchen operators who are learning the ropes. We are so thankful for the support.”
Events will continue at the City Foundry on Fridays with Rudy’s Flower Truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and outdoor music from 7 to 9 p.m. There will also be two marketplaces with May’s Place Night Market
on August 27 at 6 p.m. and Procure Marketplace
on August 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. The City Foundry is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
