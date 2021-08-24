Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

City Foundry Food Hall Welcomes Overwhelming Amount of Guests In First Days

Posted By on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge The City Foundry Food Hall served a whopping 15,000 people over its first five days. - HOLDEN HINDES
  • Holden Hindes
  • The City Foundry Food Hall served a whopping 15,000 people over its first five days.

A brownie cheesecake sandwich, a serving of Chicken and Waffles and an Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl all have something in common beyond being a delicious dish: responsibility for a very successful first week for the City Foundry Food Hall (3730 Foundry Way).

After its grand opening on August 11, the eleven restaurants in the new food hall served over 15,000 guests in its first five days — a rate of business that's caused the food hall to adjust its weekly scheduling. Going forward, the Foundry's Food Hall will close on Tuesdays in order to give kitchens time to recuperate.



Each kitchen is operated independently by different St. Louis restaurant owners. A press release from the City Foundry’s food hall listed the first week's most popular items, including the Brownie Cheesecake sandwich and blueberry lemonade petite from Patty’s Cheesecake, the Any Glen Will Do from Sub Division Sandwich Co., and the turkey pot pie deep-fried crepe from Good Day. The Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with white rice from Hello Poke and the chicken and waffles from Press Waffle Co. were also hits.

SEE ALSO: City Foundry STL’s Food Hall Is Now Open [PHOTOS]

“All eleven kitchens hustled every day, and we recognize the importance of a day of rest for their teams,” Susie Bonwich, director of operations, said in a statement announcing the Food Hall's closure on Tuesdays. “The St. Louis community not only embraced our vision for St. Louis’ first true food hall, but also extended kindness and grace to all of our kitchen operators who are learning the ropes. We are so thankful for the support.”

Events will continue at the City Foundry on Fridays with Rudy’s Flower Truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and outdoor music from 7 to 9 p.m. There will also be two marketplaces with May’s Place Night Market on August 27 at 6 p.m. and Procure Marketplace on August 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. The City Foundry is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Vicia Gardenside, Michael and Tara Gallina's New Outdoor Space, to Open This Fall Read More

  2. Casa Don Alfonso Brings the Amalfi Coast to St. Louis Read More

  3. St. Louis Standards: Donut Drive-In Has Been Making St. Louis Sweeter for Nearly 70 Years Read More

  4. St. Louis Mourns the Death of the Legendary Owner of Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet Read More

  5. MARSH Grocery Cooperative in South St. Louis Tackles Food Insecurity Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 18th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation