You Can Now Get Russell's Famous Gooey Butter Cake at Schnucks

Fans of that deliciously buttery St. Louis sweet treat, today is a good day:famous gooey butter cake is now available at Schnucks grocery stores.Beginning today, Russell's original and chocolate chip gooey butter cakes can be found in the frozen section of area Schnucks stores. The bakery recommends thawing the dessert at room temperature, then finishing it with powdered sugar for the true Russell's experience. The cakes come in the traditional 8x8 size and cost $12.The partnership with Schnucks represents Russell's latest move to reach a broader audience. Last year, the bakery began offering nationwide shipping for its gooey butter cake and was greeted with so much success, owner Russell Ping decided to look into other ways he could get his famous dish onto the tables of more people."We started shipping our gooey butter during the holidays as a pivot during the pandemic, and frankly, it helped save our business," Ping says in a release announcing the new relationship with Schnucks. "It showed us that there’s a real demand for a premium gooey butter product, and there was an opportunity to see our take on the classic St. Louis treat in the frozen section at grocery stores. We are thrilled that idea came to fruition with such an esteemed local partner like Schnucks.”Though many local bakeries have their own riff on the St. Louis dessert, Russell's version has been particularly well-received because of a few noteworthy tweaks on the classic. Instead of the usual spongy cake-like exterior, Russell's uses a buttery, shortbread crust that adds a contrasting texture and also makes the dessert a little less over-the-top-sweet than other versions.In addition to the original and chocolate chip varieties now available at Scnhucks, Russell's will continue offering other varieties, like triple berry and lemon curd, in stores and online. However, Ping cannot help but be especially excited to have his signature treat on offer at a St. Louis institution."As a St. Louis native, having our gooey butter in Schnucks is a dream come true," Ping says.