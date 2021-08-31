Lion's Choice and Crown Candy Kitchen Unveil Bacon Concrete

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LION'S CHOICE

The "Heart Stopping Bacon Concrete" is available now through September 13th at area Lion's Choice stores.

In what will likely go down as the most aptly named culinary concoction of all time, St. Louis icons Crown Candy Kitchen and Lion's Choice have teamed up to offer the "Heart Stopping Bacon Concrete," a sweet and savory frozen treat that launches today at area Lion's Choice locations.The "Heart Stopping Bacon Concrete" features Lion's Choice's frozen vanilla custard as its base with hunks of Crown Candy's extra crispy bacon folded in for a combination described by the brands as "the ultimate sweet and salty treat." The concoction gets its name from Crown Candy's signature savory dish, the "Heart Stopping BLT," a monstrous sandwich piled with fourteen strips of bacon.In a release announcing the collaboration, Lion's Choice CEO Michael Kupstas notes the storied brands' legacies in St. Louis and how pairing the two made sense.“For more than 50 years, both Lion’s Choice and Crown Candy Kitchen have been serving iconic eats to the people of St. Louis” says Kupstas. “This collaboration, in many ways, is a love letter to the community, celebrating the rich history of our two restaurants while also thanking them for their support over many years. It only felt right that our two histories should finally intertwine with such a perfect union.”Lion's Choice has been no stranger to collaborations in recent years, partnering with everyone from Nudo House, Steve's Hot Dogs, 4 Hands Brewing Company, Mama Lucia's frozen pizza, and even James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft. According to Andy Karandzieff, co-owner of Crown Candy, the opportunity to be a part of such a partnership shows the two restaurants' mutual commitment to supporting the local businesses that make the St. Louis food scene so special."My grandfather, Harry Karandzieff, started Crown Candy Kitchen over 108 years ago and we have been serving St. Louis ever since," says Karandzieff. "We are proud to partner with another iconic restaurant, Lion's Choice. We believe in supporting local businesses and it doesn't get much better than this! We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!"The "Heart Stopping Bacon Concrete" will be available today through September 13th. Cardiologist appointments are sold separately.