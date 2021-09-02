Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Laumeier Sculpture Park Is Hosting a Food Truck Fest on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM

See you there? - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • See you there?

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy this lovely weather we’re having, hit up the Food Truck Fest in Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road; Sappington, MO; 314-615-5278) on the evening of Friday, September 3.

Admission is free and in addition to the food trucks, they’re offering free live music from PowerPlay, a pro cover band that plays classic rock, R&B, funk, reggae, Top 40, soul, pop, Motown and more.



Food trucks scheduled to appear include:
  • Wok And Roll STL
  • Cha Cha Chow
  • 2 Girls 4 Wheels
  • Coffee Culture STL

They’re going to have beer and adult beverages available, too, so you can maximum chill near that gigantic eyeball.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

