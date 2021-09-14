Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

VIDEO: Nelly Keeps it Real With a New Burger King Meal

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM


With the tune of “Hot in Herre” playing in the background, Nelly — er, Cornell Haynes Jr. — announced he has joined Burger King in keeping it real.

In the new ad campaign, a voice-over introduces us to the “real Nelly,” Cornell Haynes Jr., who is dressed in a plain hoodie as opposed to Nelly’s studded leather vest and sunglasses.



The advertisement serves up the partnership as a union of authenticity: Burger King has decided to ban 120 non-essential artificial preservatives in its food and launched the campaign of “Keep it Real” meals. The campaign features Nelly, TikTok star Lil’ Huddy and Brazilian singer Anitta all ditching their stage names to craft a meal attached to their real names. The St. Louis hip-hop star wrote on Instagram that he had to “keep it real too” following Burger King’s announcement.

The Cornell Haynes Jr. meal includes a Whopper, small sprite and a small fry. It, unfortunately, does not come with Nelly's crumbling mansion. “Keep it Real” meals just started this week. The other two meals can be viewed on Burger King’s website.

SEE ALSO: Nelly’s Crumbling Mansion Hits the St. Louis Real Estate Market [PHOTOS]

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
