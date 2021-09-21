Sophie's Artists Lounge Is Moving to the Kranzberg Arts Foundation 3333 Building

click to enlarge MATTHEW WASHAUSEN

A beloved community gathering place for St. Louis artists is getting a new home in Grand Center: Sophie's Artists Lounge will be relocating from its current spot inside the .ZACK building to the newly announced 3333 development. The revamped Sophie's is scheduled to open to the public on October 1st.Since opening in 2017, Sophie's Artists lounge has provided a venue for St. Louis area artists to connect with one another and their audiences over drinks and snacks. In its new home inside the 3333 building, the lounge will build upon that foundation with a new bar menu described in a release announcing the revamp as "creative cocktail focused with a sommelier curated wine and bubbles list as well as locally focused beers, seltzers and N/A beverages." In addition to beverages, Sophie's will offer complimentary bar snacks and music by local and national DJs. The venue will be open from 5 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and will also be available for events. Parties of four to 20 are encouraged to reserve lounge sections with a catered food spread, bottle and carafe cocktail service.The reimagined Sophie's is one of the several arts-focused entities announced for the 3333 development, which is spearheaded by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation; other tenants that will be located in the building include the St. Louis Fashion Fund, the Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis, Open Studio, Mike Martin Media, Convene Event Space, Mark Buckheit Framing and Paige Avenue Photography. Additionally, the 36,000 square-foot building will also have an art studio and set building space for Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists."We are thrilled to add 3333 to the growing family of Kranzberg Arts Foundation spaces as we continue to invest in St. Louis' arts economy," said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in the release announcing the project. “The Arts and artists are a critical part of our region’s overall economic success and with the right venues and tools, will continue to grow. Now, more than ever, the arts are alive in St. Louis.”