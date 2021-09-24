Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 24, 2021

Edera Italian Eatery to Host Community Marketplace Event in October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge This courtyard is about to debut a new fall bazaar. - COURTESY EDERA ITALIAN EATERY
  • Courtesy Edera Italian Eatery
  • This courtyard is about to debut a new fall bazaar.

Edera Italian Eatery (48 Maryland Plaza; 314-361-7227), Central West End's new Italian restaurant, is hosting its first fall event. Combining food, a night out and a marketplace, the event is aptly titled “An Evening at Edera: A Community Night Market.”

On October 9, visitors can enjoy food trucks and more than 25 local businesses hitting Maryland Plaza’s sidewalk and taking over Edera’s courtyard. Vendors at the marketplace include Arch Apparel, Long Story Coffee, Remixed STL and more.



For Edera’s general manager Tim Foley, the event is all about building community. He added the event is also about celebrating St. Louis small businesses, not just in the Central West End, but the entire area.

“Teaming up with St. Louis’ most celebrated entrepreneurs, artists and retailers, along with up-and-coming creators, is something that we are thrilled to bring to the neighborhood,” Foley said in a press release. “Our team has dreamt of hosting a Night Market since we opened last fall, and we’re excited to welcome guests and introduce them to their new favorite locally made products. If you want to enjoy good food, music and shopping in a fun atmosphere, our Night Market is the place to be.”

The event is one night only, but is free and open to the public, while food and beverage along with vendor products are available for purchase.

Edera will also be open with its full menu in order to serve hungry patrons. Guests can purchase Edera’s pizzas and take them to-go so they can still enjoy the marketplace. Similarly, Edera’s Limoncello Martini is available in a grab-and-go pouch. Their specialty martini is available to purchase at the market to take and make at home.

If you’re not in the mood for pizza or don’t want to have a seat to eat, several food trucks will be in the area.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit ederastl.com for more information on the restaurant.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
