Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Highly Anticipated Botanica Opens This Saturday in Wildwood

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 6:25 AM


click to enlarge Botanica, the highly-anticipated restaurant from the owners of Six Mild Bridge Brewery, opens this weekend. - COURTESY OF BOTANICA
  • COURTESY OF BOTANICA
  • Botanica, the highly-anticipated restaurant from the owners of Six Mild Bridge Brewery, opens this weekend.

Botanica (2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood; 636-821-1233), a new restaurant from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Brewery and acclaimed chef Ben Welch, will welcome its first guests this weekend. The nuovo Italian eatery will open its doors this Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ryan and Lindsay Sherring, owners of Six Mile Bridge Brewery, first announced their plans for Botanica this past August, envisioning the forthcoming restaurant as a community gathering place for Wildwood, as well as a destination for people who are curious to see their brand's expanded culinary creativity. To help them bring this vision to life, the Sherrings recruited chef Ben Welch, formerly of Big Baby Q Smokehouse and the Midwestern; Welch oversees the culinary direction of both Six Mile Bridge Brewery and the forthcoming Botanica.



The restaurant, which is located in the former Llwyelyn's Pub in Wildwood Town Center, features a 13,000 square-foot dining room and events space, as well as an outdoor bar and dog-friendly patio. As Ryan Sherring explains, Botanica is meant to appeal to a wide variety of diners, from those looking for a more special occasion spot to others in search of a place to grab a bite and a beer on a weeknight.

"Botanica was built to be a lively space for friends and family to gather for any occasion, whether you're out for an intimate date night or hitting the town with a group of friends," Sherring says in a press release announcing the opening date. "I have always wanted to build memorable hospitality experiences in some of the area’s residential neighborhoods — first with Six Mile Bridge Brewery in Maryland Heights and now with Botanica in Wildwood. For both places, it’s about bringing people together. It’s at the heart of what we do."

Since joining the Sherrings in early August, chef Welch has been hard at work developing the menu for Botanica. Described as an exploration of recipes from Italy with a nod to the American South, the menu is divided into four sections: Small Plates, Pastas, Pizzas and Entrees. Dishes include everything from buttermilk biscuits with speck and pimento cheese to tagliatelle with pork neck ragu, 'nduja, gremolata, bechamel and cured yolk.

Chris Figueroa, former general manager of Salt + Smoke, joins the Botanica team as beverage manager and has created a list of cocktails ranging from "old and familiar" to "new and original." The bar will also serve thirteen beers on tap (exclusively from Six Mile Bridge) and a thoughtful wine list.

Botanica will be open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch and brunch hours are slated to roll out sometime later this Fall.

"St. Louis’ dining scene is on fire, and I’m passionate about bringing the same noteworthy food and beverage programs to these neighborhoods [like Wildwood] so guests can enjoy imaginative and approachable meals in their own backyard," Sherring says. "I could not be more proud of our team who made this dream come to life and can’t wait to welcome guests to Botanica.”

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

