Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Hot Box Cookies Aims to Give Back To St. Louis Community Through New Program

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM

- VIA FACEBOOK / HOT BOX COOKIES

Hot Box Cookies is taking the guilt out of consuming a box of baked goods by giving you a reason to purchase other than satisfying a sweet tooth. The local cookie company has launched their Baked for Good program in an effort to give back to the community in multiple ways.

"Hot Box Cookies was founded as a purpose-driven company," Christina Chastain, director of brand marketing for Hot Box Cookies, said in a press release. "We are always looking for new ways to give back to the very communities that give us so much on a daily basis."



One of the ways involves customers directly purchasing cookies for a cause. Customers can choose between two organizations to donate to: The Miriam School and Learning Center — beginning in October — or the St. Louis Crisis Nursery. A portion of the sales will then go to the organization of your choosing. The option to add more to your donation is available at the end of checking out.

Another aspect of Hot Box Cookies’ philanthropic program is to do “community cookie drops.” The drops aim to celebrate organizations and people doing good in the community by catering their events for free.

Hot Box Cookies is also crafting a profit-sharing day, where they will donate an entire day’s sales to a partnered school or organization.

Partner organization St. Louis Crisis Nursery is a nonprofit organization that helps about 5,000 kids a year whose families are facing some sort of emergency, whether that’s illness or domestic violence or something else. The organization’s donor relations manager Becky Ruether said in a press release they’re “very excited to help Hot Box Cookies launch their Baked For Good Program.”

“We’re honored that they chose us to give back to," Ruether says in a statement. "All the kids absolutely loved the cookies when they stopped by and dropped them off, and we’re very excited to put the sales from our Crisis Nursery Baked For Good Pack to good use.”

The cookie boxes you can purchase online to donate to the two organizations are $10 and allow you to pick six different cookies. The dollar amounts for donations at checkout range from $1 to $25. You can order online at hotboxcookies.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
