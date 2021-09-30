Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Sneak Peek: Botanica Brings a Stylish Vibe and American South-Italian Cuisine to Wildwood

Posted By on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM


click to enlarge Botanica, which opens this Saturday, is an exploration of American Southern and Italian cuisine. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Botanica, which opens this Saturday, is an exploration of American Southern and Italian cuisine.

When Ryan Sherring stands in the middle of Botanica's (2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood; 636-821-1233) dining room, he can't help but marvel at the transformation. Gone are the mustard yellow walls, red ceiling and dark pub tables that characterized the former Llywellyn's pub; in their place, the white tin ceiling, exposed brick, green plants, Pop Art and sleek, grey concrete bar give off a sleek, modern vibe with light filling the space from the building's numerous windows. It's a chic, but still welcoming atmosphere — one he knows will quickly become the neighborhood gathering spot and dining destination for the residents of Wildwood and beyond.

After announcing his plans for Botanica less than two months ago, Sherring is preparing to open the highly anticipated restaurant this Saturday, bringing to life his vision for a place that will appeal to a wide variety of diners. Part of the draw is the space itself, including a lush outdoor (dog-friendly) patio and bar, as well as a top-notch beverage program put together by beverage director Chris Figeroa that includes reimagined interpretations of classic cocktails.



click to enlarge Botanica's chic, light-filled dining room is an inviting space. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Botanica's chic, light-filled dining room is an inviting space.

However, much of the Botanica buzz has surrounded the exciting menu from the highly-regarded chef Ben Welch, who joined Sherring's growing Six Mile Bridge team this August (Sherring and his wife, Lindsay, also own the Maryland Heights brewery and restaurant). For Botanica, Welch has created a menu that represents his longtime prowess with Italian cuisine, inflected with nods to the American South, which is a style of food that has both personal and professional connections to him.

"This is your Italian grandma and Black grandma cooking for you," Welch says. "And what do they cook with? Love. That's the connection. It's big pots and sugo and biscuits and gravy and just cooking with love. I love creating outside of what is expected, and I don't like being put in a box."

Botanica's menu is pizza-forward, with Roman style pies that include a classic Margherita, a Potato, featuring rosemary, pork jowl, béchamel and mozzarella as well as a sweet potato version with speck, gorgonzola, Saba, candied pecans and ricotta. The menu is not limited to pizza, though. The restaurant also offers three different pasta dishes, including a gnocchi with artichoke, lemon, and roasted cauliflower, as well as entrees such as roasted chicken with peperonata, olives, capers, bacon and thyme, and short ribs with salt and pepper grits and roasted vegetables.

Botanica also offers several starters, ranging from whipped lard to crab zeppoles (similar to an Italian beignet). Desserts, including a tiramisu and peach cobbler, round out the menu.

click to enlarge The dog-friendly patio at Botanica. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The dog-friendly patio at Botanica.

Sherring and Welch plan on rolling out lunch and weekend brunch service over the next several weeks, but, in the meantime, are thrilled with the direction the food has taken. They are eager to show it off to guests and bring a little something different to the area — and from what they can tell, the dining public is equally excited.

"We've had an outpouring of people super excited about coming here," Sherring says. "We feel that we are bringing something unique to St. Louis with Italian and American Southern fusion. The only thing we don't make here is the wine; we make the food, the cocktails, the beer, and everything is tailor made for our guests so it feels unique. We're just looking forward to bringing people together, because that is what this is about."

Scroll down for more photos of the soon-to-open Botanica.

click to enlarge The outdoor bar at Botanica. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The outdoor bar at Botanica.

click to enlarge The patio at Botanica. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The patio at Botanica.

click to enlarge The dining room. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The dining room.

click to enlarge Botanica aims to be a place for date nights or a family night out. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Botanica aims to be a place for date nights or a family night out.

click to enlarge The bar features wine, Six Mile Bridge beers and several cocktails. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The bar features wine, Six Mile Bridge beers and several cocktails.

click to enlarge A pepperoni pizza. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • A pepperoni pizza.
click to enlarge Ryan Sherring, owner of Botanica. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Ryan Sherring, owner of Botanica.

click to enlarge Ben Welch, executive chef of Botanica. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Ben Welch, executive chef of Botanica.
click to enlarge Botanica opens Saturday, October 2. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Botanica opens Saturday, October 2.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at a cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years
Missouri and the Election Crisis
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions Takes a Chef's Approach to Butchery
Hartmann: Grifters for Eric Greitens
STL Standards: New Carl's Drive-In Owner Vows to Protect Old Ways
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An Alice in Wonderland-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  2. St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years Read More

  3. Q in the Lou, St. Louis' Premier BBQ Festival, Is Happening Downtown This Weekend Read More

  4. Pop-Up Tonic Bar Comes to Small Change for One Night Only This Monday Read More

  5. Sabroso, a Traditional Mexican Restaurant, Is Coming Soon to St. Ann Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation