An Alice in Wonderland-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

“Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour 'Eat Me' cake! Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.”
