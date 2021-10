An Alice in Wonderland-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge PROVIDED PRESS PHOTO

“Curiouser and curiouser!”

“Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour 'Eat Me' cake! Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.”

click to enlarge PROVIDED PRESS PHOTO

Drink me.

click to enlarge PROVIDED PRESS PHOTO

Eat me.

St. Louis loves a pop-up bar and many companies are happy to provide us with yet another reason to drink.An Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar is coming to South City starting on October 6. Described as a “Boozy Mad Hatter's Tea Party,” one ticket to the 90-minute experience gets you two cocktails and an “Eat Me” cupcake.From the press release:Guests will also be presented with riddles to solve and will have an opportunity to paint the roses red.This party isn’t just for those who like to fall down the rabbit hole, though. If alcohol isn’t your thing, just let them know when you arrive and they’ll mix you up some fabulous non-alcoholic cocktails.The experience will take place at 5800 Gravois Avenue, which is the Lemmons by Grbic location. The space is already in the process of being transformed and our spies report that the decorations seem to be getting more enchanting by the day and that a white rabbit has recently been painted on an interior wall.This wonderland does have some rules, though. You must be at least 21 to enter and masks are required in the venue unless you’re seated at your table.Visit ExploreHidden.com to grab your tickets before they go up in smoke.