Friday, October 1, 2021

Q in the Lou, St. Louis' Premier BBQ Festival, Is Happening Downtown This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 6:52 AM


click to enlarge You can try BEAST Craft BBQ's award winning 'cue at this weekend's Q in the Lou festival. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • You can try BEAST Craft BBQ's award winning 'cue at this weekend's Q in the Lou festival.

This weekend, the air around Downtown St. Louis will be filled with the smell of sweet smoke, as Q in the Lou, St. Louis' premier celebration of all things barbecue, returns to Kiener Plaza. And if the lineup is any indication, this weekend's festivities might be its most exciting year yet.

Pitmasters that will be on hand at this three-day event include local favorites Mike Emerson and John Matthews of Pappy's Smokehouse, Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smokehouse, and David Sandusky of BEAST Craft BBQ. National names such as John David Wheeler of Horn Lake Mississippi's Memphis Barbecue Company and Terrance "Frymaster T" Winters of Que49 Smokehouse out of Jonesboro, Arkansas will also be represented. All in all, the event boasts nine different nationally renowned smokehouses, as well as dessert by Kansas City-based Sweet Peaches Cobbler.



In addition to the tastings, event-goers can attend live-action demonstrations from pitmasters and chefs that will help up that backyard barbecue game, live music from a variety of acts and even a rib-eating contest.

Admission to Q in the Lou is free, with the barbecue, drinks and merchandise available for purchase. Q Pit Passes, which give you unlimited food and drink and access to a special lounge area and private restrooms are also available. The event hours are Friday from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit the event's site here.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

