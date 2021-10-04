Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, October 4, 2021

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2021

Posted By on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 6:28 AM

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream's second location opened this month in Mehlville. - SAM REED CREATIVE
  • SAM REED CREATIVE
  • Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream's second location opened this month in Mehlville.

Nearly two decades ago, a vibrant eatery with a bustling sidewalk cafe helped pioneer the concept of small plates, called tapas, that seemed revolutionary to meat-and-potato-fed Midwest diners here in St. Louis. That restaurant BARcelona, now sits shuttered, a casualty of high-rise development in Clayton's downtown business district, a future still uncertain as owner Frank Schmitz searches for a new space. For the regulars who have flocked to the Spanish-inflected eatery for its sharable plates and sangria, the news is sad. However, considering this was the only restaurant closing of the month — one that is hopefully only temporary and unrelated to the pandemic — this is reason to celebrate.

Even more reason celebrate: The restaurateurs who push forward, in spite of all the challenges that remain in the industry, opening new spots with the sort of optimism that defines a growing restaurant scene. Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream doubled down on its Jersey Shore concept, opening its second location, this time in Mehlville, to lines out the door. Steve's Hot Dogs, too, bet big on an expanded spot, hoping to serve as a community gathering place for its Tower Grove South neighbors. And in perhaps the most striking example of hope that better times are ahead, the sprawling Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) opened its doors this month in Town & Country's new Blacksmith Grove complex, promising a winery experience in the middle of west county. If these spots have one things in common, it's their belief that we're headed firmly in the direction of a time when eating, drinking and being merry together, in public, will again be the norm. We'll toast to that.



Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream (additional location), Mehlville
Deer Creek Bar & Grill, Maplewood
Padrino's Mexican Restaurant, Tower Grove South
Steve's Hot Dogs (moved), Tower Grove South
Wild Crush Wine Bar(n), Town & Country

Closings
BARcelona, Clayton

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.


