Brew in the Lou Is Happening This Saturday in Francis Park

Beers from Rockwell Beer, as well as several other craft favorites, will be available to taste at this Saturday's Brew in the Lou.
This Saturday, St. Louis craft beer lovers will get the chance to sip some of their favorite brews for a good cause when Brew in the Lou
returns to Francis Park. The annual festival, which paused last year due to the pandemic, will again be welcoming event-goers to its celebration of beer with proceeds from the festivities going to the Lutheran Elementary School Association, an organization that helps provide scholarships and educational services for children of all faiths in the LESA system.
This is the ninth year for the festival, which is a day-long tasting of beer, wine, spirits and food from area restaurants. For $40 ($50 the day of the event), guests can purchase a wristband that will give them access to more than 100 tasting stations, including 45 different local, regional and national craft breweries, distilleries and wineries. Admission includes unlimited tastings of both food and drinks, as well as a commemorative glass. Wristbands remain for this wildly popular event, though the VIP option has already sold out.
The lineup for this year's Brew in the Lou features an impressive roster of local favorites, including local craft brewers Civil Life, Earthbound Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Rockwell Beer Co., Six Mile Bridge and more. Other food and beverage tasting will be available from several local vendors, including Southside Alchemy, Baetje Farms and many others. Additionally, the Stellar Hog will be sampling its famous brisket chili and offering plates of its acclaimed barbecue for purchase. Fallon's Bar & Grill is providing Guinness Stew, pulled pork sandwiches and more, as well as exclusive tastings of Chimay and Duvel in the VIP tent.
In addition to the tastings, the event will play host to a home brewing competition, as well as a bratwurst competition and chili cookout. Live music will round out the festivities.
For more information, visit the event's website at www.lesastl.org
.
