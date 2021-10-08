Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 8, 2021

Brew in the Lou Is Happening This Saturday in Francis Park

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM


Beers from Rockwell Beer, as well as several other craft favorites, will be available to taste at this Saturday's Brew in the Lou. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Beers from Rockwell Beer, as well as several other craft favorites, will be available to taste at this Saturday's Brew in the Lou.

This Saturday, St. Louis craft beer lovers will get the chance to sip some of their favorite brews for a good cause when Brew in the Lou returns to Francis Park. The annual festival, which paused last year due to the pandemic, will again be welcoming event-goers to its celebration of beer with proceeds from the festivities going to the Lutheran Elementary School Association, an organization that helps provide scholarships and educational services for children of all faiths in the LESA system.

This is the ninth year for the festival, which is a day-long tasting of beer, wine, spirits and food from area restaurants. For $40 ($50 the day of the event), guests can purchase a wristband that will give them access to more than 100 tasting stations, including 45 different local, regional and national craft breweries, distilleries and wineries. Admission includes unlimited tastings of both food and drinks, as well as a commemorative glass. Wristbands remain for this wildly popular event, though the VIP option has already sold out.



The lineup for this year's Brew in the Lou features an impressive roster of local favorites, including local craft brewers Civil Life, Earthbound Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Rockwell Beer Co., Six Mile Bridge and more. Other food and beverage tasting will be available from several local vendors, including Southside Alchemy, Baetje Farms and many others. Additionally, the Stellar Hog will be sampling its famous brisket chili and offering plates of its acclaimed barbecue for purchase. Fallon's Bar & Grill is providing Guinness Stew, pulled pork sandwiches and more, as well as exclusive tastings of Chimay and Duvel in the VIP tent.

In addition to the tastings, the event will play host to a home brewing competition, as well as a bratwurst competition and chili cookout. Live music will round out the festivities.

For more information, visit the event's website at www.lesastl.org.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Standards: At North St. Louis County Staple Doughnut Cupboard, Customers Are Family
A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him
Noto Sits Atop St. Louis-Area Food Scene with Stunning Italian Fare
St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years
Missouri and the Election Crisis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Timothy's The Restaurant Brings Timeless Fine-Dining to Creve Coeur Read More

  2. Imo's Celebrates National Pizza Month by Giving Away Free Pizza for a Year Read More

  3. St. Louis Hospitality Pros Grapple with Industry’s Future Read More

  4. St. Louis Standards: At North St. Louis County Staple Doughnut Cupboard, Customers Are Family Read More

  5. Noto Sits Atop St. Louis-Area Food Scene with Stunning Italian Fare Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation