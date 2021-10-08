Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 8, 2021

St. Louisans Double Global Foods' Fundraising Goal for Afghan Refugees Within Two Weeks

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge The Afghanistan flag in an aisle at Global Foods. - COURTESY GLOBAL FOODS
  • Courtesy Global Foods
  • The Afghanistan flag in an aisle at Global Foods.

Global Foods (421 N Kirkwood Road; 314-835-1112), a local grocery store that sells international ingredients, stepped up to the plate last month to fulfill calls from the International Institute of St. Louis for grocery gift cards — and St. Louisans not only hit the goal within two weeks, but doubled it at $3,000.

Launched September 21, the grocery store's gift card matching program began with a promise to match up to $1,500 in donations. Now, with St. Louis eagerly welcoming our new Afghan neighbors, the organization says the program will continue through the end of October with a new goal: $5,000.



Shayn Prapaisilp, vice president of Global Foods Group, was among those publicly boosting the donation campaign after its launch. He noted in a press release that he was inspired by his parents — who are immigrants from Thailand — who founded Global Foods as a way to build a sense of comfort and community to those who relocate to St. Louis.

That mission continues today, and Prapaisilp said the market strives “to create a safe space at our store for new neighbors.” The vice president added he is thankful for the entire community coming together to contribute to the program.

“It is incredible to see the entire community welcome refugees. Many of these people have left everything that they know and love to find safety in our city, and to know that in just two weeks, St. Louisans have provided $3,000 worth of gift cards for groceries to people in need, shows once again how we come together for the common good,” Prapaisilp said in the statement. “The program wouldn’t have been successful without the people of St. Louis caring so deeply for these individuals.”

In order to participate in the program, shoppers can purchase $25 gift cards that are donated to refugee families and matched by Global Foods. You must tell the cashier you’re purchasing the gift card for donation.

Global Foods encourages you to call the store or visit the market between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. if you want more information about the program. The International Institute is still accepting grocery gift cards, monetary donations and bus passes. Donate to the International Institute at iistl.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
