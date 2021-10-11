Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, October 11, 2021

Imo's Celebrates National Pizza Month by Giving Away Free Pizza for a Year

Monday, October 11, 2021

Pizza night might be cheaper for you if you win.

Each St. Louisan has their own unique way they dive into a box of Imo’s Pizza. You can eat row by row, corner to center, center to corner, or throw caution to the wind and not be deterred by the way mere mortals find their next slice and hop around the pizza box, eating whatever slice comes your way.

How do you eat your pizza? That’s the information Imo’s wants to know — and it could score you free pizza for a year.



It’s “the most wonderful time of year,” Imo’s Pizza says, and in “square-a-bration” of National Pizza Month, the business is handing out free pizza for a year. Someone should probably call Simone Biles and let her know.

All you have to do to enter is answer two simple questions: Do you prefer middle, corner or edge pieces? Do you eat corner to center or row by row?

Entry is granted via social media by commenting, tagging a friend on @imospizza posts or sharing photos or stories with a tag. If you don’t have social media, worry not. There is a Google form to fill out located here, so you can still have a chance.

Winners will get a $250 gift card to Imo’s, which the company says will buy you enough ‘za to cover twelve months. The amount would cover one large, two-topping pizza monthly. Two other pizza lovers will get a $50 gift card as runner-ups. You have to be older than eighteen to enter and winners are selected at random.

The contest closes at the end of the month, with winners being selected on November 1. You can read the rest of the rules here.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
