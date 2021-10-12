Local Brand Anderson & Son Pepper Co. Expands with New Hot Sauce

COURTESY OF ANDERSON & SON PEPPER CO.

Anderson & Son Pepper Co. launches its Granny's Myth label today.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Things are heating up for Joel Anderson's hot sauce brand. The locally-based company is releasing its latest offering, Granny's Myth, today, promising spice-enthusiasts a unique experience sure to tingle the tastebuds."This one is vinegar-based with Granny Smith apples, jalapeños, garlic, onions, cilantro, cumin, sea salt and cinnamon," Anderson says. "It has a little bit of tartness, but the cumin and cinnamon really warm it up a bit — if you didn't know they were there, you probably wouldn't pick up on it. It's just a warm, back-of-the-tongue spice. The cilantro really comes out, giving it some freshness. It's really versatile; like all of our stuff, I think it's really great on everything."Granny's Myth is the fourth product Anderson has brought to market since launching Anderson & Sons Co. a little over a year ago. His first label, Don't Touch the Baby, was met with so much success that he decided to go all-in on the company, leaving his job in the advertising field to focus on making hot sauce full time. Not long after, he created another variety, Baby Daddy Chipotle Truffle, and a dry seasoning blend called Reaper Ranch. He has also been actively building his brand through collaborations with several restaurants around town, including Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Pie Guy, as well as one with PBR, which resulted in him selling out 420 bottles online in thirty minutes."I've been doing these a lot because I feel like it's a great way for me to get my name and brand out there," Anderson says. "Now, though, I'm excited to focus on what I need to do for the business to expand, which is expand my lineup."For now, Anderson is still making every batch of sauce and seasoning blend himself out of a commissary kitchen at the culinary incubator STL Foodworks. Though he understands a co-packer may become necessary sometime in the future, he hopes to be hands-on in the process as long as he can and is working on scaling things slowly."My goal for this year is to get into more retailers and farmers markets and do more collaborations and things that grow the brand," Anderson says. "It's been really fun, and this fills me with energy for the future. There's always something coming next, which is fun."