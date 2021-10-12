Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

St. Louis Taco Week Begins October 17, Hosts Tons of St. Louis Restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge Taco specials begin at $5. - COURTESY MISSION TACO JOINT
  • Courtesy Mission Taco Joint
  • Taco specials begin at $5.

If you’re a taco fanatic, you are going to have a really great week, starting on October 17. St. Louis Taco Week is back for a second time and has over 30 restaurants participating. Much like Burger Week hosted over the summer, there’s even a chance to win big by visiting as many participating spots as possible.

Tacos will be $5 at hot spots like Mission Taco Joint, Terror Tacos and El Burro Loco. Each restaurant will have a “unique take” on their offering, according to a press release. All ages are welcome to participate in the taco extravaganza, but some locations may only allow those 21 years or older.



In order to win, you’ll have to receive four or more stamps on your “taco passport.” Snap a quick photo of your passport once you have the stamps and submit your information online or by email to the organizers and then you’re done. Those who hit that mark will then be entered into a drawing for the grand prize.

A press release details that prizes include an “ultimate St. Louis Taco Week prize pack” and gift cards. Giveaways will also take place on Taco Week’s Instagram page leading up to next week and throughout the event.

The passport also has additional information, like which places are offering take out, veggie or gluten-free options and if there’s a drink special alongside the tacos.

In addition to the fun, Taco Week aims to encourage St. Louisans to get out, try local cuisine and support the establishments.

“The importance of supporting local restaurants is necessary to keep the food culture in St. Louis thriving, especially in these pandemic times,” organizer Brittany Forrest says in a press release. “St. Louis Taco Week wants to benefit restaurants by helping them generate additional revenue, bring new customers in their doors, and create excitement in the city around the love of tacos.”

Participants should be aware of Taco Week’s commandments: restaurants could run out of their taco specials, there will likely be waits and check social media for wait times. The other commandments are tip like a pro, buy other items with your taco special and you may have to dine-in. Taco Week is bigger than an average week for these businesses, and they’re working hard to make it as great as possible.

Check stltacoweek.com for more information and to download your taco passport. Taco Week runs from October 17 until October 24.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

