Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company's Oktoberfest Happens This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge For the tenth year, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company's Oktoberfest will be taking place, but this time with a new location. - COURTESY URBAN CHESTNUT BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
  • For the tenth year, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company's Oktoberfest will be taking place, but this time with a new location.

Soulard’s Oktoberfest has come and gone, but Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is giving you a second chance this weekend if you missed out on the festivities.

From 12 to 10 p.m., the tenth annual Urban Chestnut Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest — but for the first time, the festival will take place at the Grove Brewery & Bierhall (4465 Manchester Avenue). The fest is free to attend.



No Oktoberfest would be complete without beer and plenty will be flowing at the Bierhall. Urban Chestnut’s award-winning O-Katz Oktoberfest Lager, Schnickelfritz Bavarian Weissbier and Zwickel Bavarian Lager are available in sixteen-ounce and one-liter pours.

Music will span two stages, with a full lineup of genres featuring pop, polka, rock and more. Performers include Brasshaufen, So Grand Polka Band, the Bobby Ford Band, Apex Shrine and the School of Rock All Stars.

There’s also the stein-holding competition that takes place on Saturday at the Bierhall Terrace. Other activities include yard games and a pet-friendly on-leash station courtesy of BarK. Pet treats will be provided by Purina in case your four-legged friends want a snack. If you get hungry, however, tons of German food awaits: Brats, foot-long Polish sausage, pretzels, pulled pork and cheesy spaetzle all are available for purchase.

Food, commemorative steins and beer can only be purchased with cash, and ATMs will be available on-site. View the festival map on urbanchestnut.com/events.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
