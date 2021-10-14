Schlafly to Host A Full Moon Festival, Featuring Chili, Beer and Good Times

click to enlarge
The Full Moon Festival returns.
After a long spooky season, the true fall season means hot chili, cozy fires and a place to be thankful for what we have, surrounded by people we love. Schlafly Beer is bringing those fuzzy feelings of fall to its return of the Full Moon Festival. The Full Moon Festival will take place on November 6 at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue)
and honors the Hunter’s full moon.
Schlafly marks the passing of the Hunter’s full moon with its festival, complete with bonfires, a chili cookoff, a healthy dose of Schlafly’s seasonal beers, roasted pigs and live music from three different bands to soundtrack the event.
The Hunter’s full moon — this year, it rises on October 20 — follows September’s harvest moon, traditionally a way for farmers to decipher when their crops could be gathered. The Hunter’s full moon used to signal a tribe’s need to gather meat for the winter.
Chefs from Pastaria Deli & Wine, Hungry Planet, Edera Italian Eatery, Taste and Taco Circus will face off in the chili cookoff. The battle features original chili recipes from each chef. A ticket purchased at the event will grant you access to the five samples, and you’ll also be able to vote for your favorite through a ballot box — food democracy at its finest.
Other food available at the event for purchase includes a pig platter, complete with a pulled pork sandwich and two sides. Schlafly’s full menu is also on hand inside the brewpub. Brews up for grabs include White Lager, Schlafly IPA, Pumpkin Ale, Coffee Stout, Proper Cider and more.
All guests are asked to wear masks while not eating or drinking, and the event operates cashless, so you’ll need a credit or debit card if you plan on buying a drink or food.
The event is free to attend and runs from 4 to 10 p.m. More information can be found on schlafly.com/events
.
