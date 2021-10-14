The New York Times Names Little Fox One of America's Favorite Restaurants

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN

Little Fox is one of the country's most exciting restaurants, says the New York Times.



For the Rivards, the honor is particularly satisfying because it shows that they were successful in translating their vision for Little Fox into reality.



"We wanted to be a modern neighborhood restaurant, and as short as the write-up was, it was clear that they got it," Mowgli says. "That's the most exciting part — knowing you put something out there and were successful in getting across what you wanted to be."



Though the Rivards are thrilled about what the honor means for their restaurant, they are also excited about how it reflects on St. Louis. In Mowgli's mind, they share the nod with their fellow hospitality professionals who all do their part to make the city's restaurant scene so ascendent.



"This just adds to St. Louis getting more and more known for its restaurants," Mowgli says. "That's exciting for everyone."



