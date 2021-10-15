Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 15, 2021

Finally, the Brick Bar Is Coming to Town This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 6:05 AM


click to enlarge The Lego-inspired bar will be popping up at 2nd Shift Brewing this Friday and Saturday. - COURTESY THE BRICK BAR
  • COURTESY THE BRICK BAR
  • The Lego-inspired bar will be popping up at 2nd Shift Brewing this Friday and Saturday.

After a pandemic induced delay that pushed back the festivities for a few months, St. Louis will finally get its chance to experience the Brick Bar, the traveling Lego-inspired pop-up that pairs the multicolored joys of childhood with the liquid pleasures of adulthood. The event, which comes to town this
Friday and Saturday, will happen tonight and tomorrow day and night at 2nd Shift Brewing, promising bricks, beverages and brightly-colored merriment for people of all ages.

The pop-up bar, which bills itself as "a Lego-inspired bar consisting of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate fun fest," gives event-goers the chance to mingle and imbibe while creating sculptures and shapes from a variety of different sized and colored blocks. For $25, ticket holders get a 90-minute time slot to hang out at the pop-up, plus a themed drink upon arrival.



In addition to the brick-inspired activities, event-goers will be treated to music by local DJs, contests (with prizes) for the best builders and a ping pong table made from 22,500 bricks. The event is open to all ages until 6 p.m.; after that, guests must be 21 and up.

Of course, all of that brick-building is bound to make you work up an appetite, so thankfully, 2nd Shift has figured that part out too. The brewery is proud to welcome the Guerrilla Street Food truck for both Friday dinner and Saturday lunch. According to GSF owner Joel Crespo, the chance to be a part of such a unique event at a place near and dear to their hearts (the brand had a location inside the brewery a few years ago) was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

"We're super excited to be a part of this, because it's such a unique event; we've never seen anything like this before," Crespo says. "Of course, we're also very excited to be back at 2nd Shift. These are our old stomping grounds, and we jumped at the chance to work with them again because they are awesome people."

Tickets to the Brick Bar pop-up are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased here.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

