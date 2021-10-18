Imo's Pizza Dubs Simone Biles an 'Honorary St. Louisan' After Tour Stop

Take two!— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) October 16, 2021
It’s official: @Simone_Biles is an honorary St. Louisan. Thank you for always representing Imo’s. We ❤️ the GOAT! pic.twitter.com/wXzTabBCrf
Following the feast, Imo’s posted another photo of Biles posing with some merchandise from the chain, dubbing her “Imo’s GOAT.”
We’re just a few days away from the @GoldOverAmerica Tour! See Simone, Jade, Jordan, Grace, MyKayla and more this Friday at Enterprise Center! Get tickets today at https://t.co/2QiCsCYiix. pic.twitter.com/rbcLcnX314— Enterprise Center (@Enterprise_Cntr) October 13, 2021
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.