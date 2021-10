Imo's Pizza Dubs Simone Biles an 'Honorary St. Louisan' After Tour Stop

Take two!



It’s official: @Simone_Biles is an honorary St. Louisan. Thank you for always representing Imo’s. We ❤️ the GOAT! pic.twitter.com/wXzTabBCrf — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) October 16, 2021

We’re just a few days away from the @GoldOverAmerica Tour! See Simone, Jade, Jordan, Grace, MyKayla and more this Friday at Enterprise Center! Get tickets today at https://t.co/2QiCsCYiix. pic.twitter.com/rbcLcnX314 — Enterprise Center (@Enterprise_Cntr) October 13, 2021

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ever since Simone Biles stepped into the St. Louis spotlight during the 2020 Olympic Gymnastic Trials at the Enterprise Center, she’s been making waves for her love of the Gateway City. Between her viral photo of her with the Arch and her unwavering love of Imo’s Pizza when she went toe-to-toe with Jimmy Kimmel , Biles has championed our city near and far.That’s why Imo’s has now made Biles an honorary St. Louisan.The gymnast is currently visiting cities across the states with four other world-class gymnasts on the "G.O.A.T - Gold Over America Tour." Following her Gold Over America Tour stop at the Enterprise Center on October 15, Biles had a feast awaiting her: a pile of toasted ravioli and four separate Imo’s pizzas.In a video posted by the Enterprise Center, it looks as if there were plenty of flips, beam work and dancing in the show to work up an appetite fit for the feast. Biles has said she enjoys eating pizza after a long day of gymnastics.Following the feast, Imo’s posted another photo of Biles posing with some merchandise from the chain, dubbing her “Imo’s GOAT.”The photos posted by Imo’s had Texans clamoring for the St. Louis staple to expand to their state, much like “ Patrick Mahomes brought Whataburger to Kansas City ,” according to one comment.Enjoy your new title, Biles. It’s well-deserved.