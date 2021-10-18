Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, October 18, 2021

Lemp Brewery Haunted House Serves Up 'Dinner Party From Hell'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge The Dinner Party From Hell is coming to the Lemp Brewery Haunted House. - FACEBOOK / DINNER PARTY FROM HELL

Spooky is basically St. Louis’ middle name at this point. With the Lemp Brewery Haunted House open to provide you a ghostly tour, they’re also adding the chance to have a dinner straight from hell.

A Halloween pop-up event, the “Dinner Party from Hell(3400 Lemp Avenue) has multiple dates where you can enjoy a meal while also fearing for your life. Hosted by organizer Monaliza Kidane inside an art studio of the brewery that is being converted into the event space, an eerie ambiance accompanies the four-course dinner with a promise of “delicious decadence,” curated by chefs Sharon Harter and Mason Cooksey.



The first course of the meal, according to the Dinner Party from Hell’s Facebook page, is thinly sliced butternut squash with a gorgonzola creme fraiche, micro greens and smoky spiced pecans. Midnight gelato made with almond milk with activated charcoal served over dark cherry granita is the second course, followed by “His Last Meal.”

As the third course, "His Last Meal" red wine braised beef over purple Peruvian polenta is served with honey glazed carrots and a red wine demi glace and gremolata. The menu is supposed to tell the story of two lovers, one wronged by the other.

Dessert is a red velvet mousse with a chocolate cookie crust and a chocolate spider with webs. Cocktails include a rum-filled beverage titled Gut Punch, gin-based Grave Digger’s Mule, the Bloody Domingo made with tequila and The Devil Within made from Amaro Averna.

As well as food, there will also be music and "dead dancers" to entertain the dinner guests.

Lemp Brewery Haunted House is located underground, filled with mazes and is advertised as the “most haunted place in America.” Tickets for the dinner party begin at $100, with the event running from 7 to 10 p.m. The dinners are limited to 20 people a night. Dates are available currently for October 22, 23, 29 and 30, but some are beginning to sell out. Buy them on eventbrite.com.

SEE ALSO: Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals and Halloween Haunted Houses to Visit in St. Louis This Year [PHOTOS]

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
