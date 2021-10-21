The Royale Gets 'House of Horrors' Halloween Makeover

click to enlarge
The outdoor area has been updated with lights, spooky decorations, creepy-crawlies, ghosts, spiderwebs and more.
The courtyard at the Royale (3132 South Kingshighway, 314-772-3600)
has always been one of its best features. The Tower Grove South restaurant and bar is popular with south siders because of its great food and friendly atmosphere, but its courtyard is where the party happens.
Each summer you can find people sipping a cocktail out back and enjoying some fresh air and community. And once it became clear that gathering outside was the safest way to hang out with your friends without catching COVID, the courtyard at the Royale became even more popular than usual during these past couple of summers.
And now this in-demand summer spot has been transformed into a Halloween haven perfect for chilly fall nights out with your friends.
The courtyard has been temporarily rebranded as the Royale’s House of Horrors. For the next couple of weeks you can pop by to enjoy Halloween-themed fun without ever even having to step inside. The outdoor area has been updated with lights, spooky decorations, creepy-crawlies, ghosts, spiderwebs and more.
The design hits that sweet spot between not so scary that it would freak out your little kids if you took them out for dinner, but cool enough to be a great background for your latest selfie after you’ve had a few cocktails. (Don’t skip the Pomegranate Punch, y’all.)
In addition to the decorations, the Royale has been hosting quite a few well-attended outdoor parties lately including DJ nights and shrimp boils. They even have heaters and a gas fire lit outside to keep your fingertips toasty. Follow the Royale's Facebook page
for information about upcoming events and check out the video below for a preview of the space.
