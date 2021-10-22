Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 22, 2021

St. Louis Blues Introduce New Spots To Grab A Bite During Game Time

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM

What can be better than a Blues game? Good food.
  JAIME LEES
  • What can be better than a Blues game? Good food.

With the St. Louis Blues home opener set for tomorrow, you may be planning on just what you’ll do when your stomach starts to grumble during the second intermission of the game.

Luckily, your options have gotten a lot wider this season — and a lot of them are St. Louis favorites.



Whether you need something sweet or something filling, Executive Chef Daniel Drill and his team in the kitchen have partnered up with several new spots while keeping the old favorites. The Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue) is also bringing back its Bud Light Happy Hour for before and after games, where guests can take part in drink and food specials in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten. The happy hour will take place inside the Ford entrance outside 14th Street, as well in the Bud Light Sports Pub on the Club level.

New spots include tacos, chicken and sweet treats. There's no Taco Tuesday necessary to enjoy the addition of Mission Taco Joint at Portal 46. If you have a sweet tooth, the Baked Bear can satisfy that with ice cream sandwiches and cookies, located at Portal Five. In Portal Seventeen, Chicken Out — the brainchild of Mike Johnson, who also owns Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Sugarfire — rounds out the newcomers. The chicken joint serves you a fast-casual, “creative spin” on the chicken sandwich, according to a press release.

click to enlarge A selection of items from Chicken Out: Cheep & Cheddar, The Chicken Out and the Spicy Chicken Out sandwiches. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • A selection of items from Chicken Out: Cheep & Cheddar, The Chicken Out and the Spicy Chicken Out sandwiches.

Some of the old faithfuls remaining are also some of Mike Johnson’s: Sugarfire, hosted at Portal Eleven, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In, located in Portal Sixteen, fry you up delicious barbeque and award-winning smash burgers, respectively. Also sticking around is Farmtruk, a spot to grab local, fresh grass-fed burgers, nachos, tacos and “hearty sides” like brisket mac and cheese in Portal 58. Kohn’s Kosher rounds out the food side of things at Portal Twelve with its deli sandwiches featuring specials like The Gloria and the Penalty Box.

A press release details that alcoholic beverage options include frozen cocktails from Tropical Liqueurs located at Portal 20 and “all of the best breweries in the Lou” in one location at Brews of the Lou. The brew options include 4 Hands, Urban Chestnut, Schlafly, Budweiser, Perennial and more await in Portal 25.

For those in search of quick bites, on the mezzanine level, there will be new food and beverage spots including a mobile nacho and grilled sandwich spot. There’s also a new “Grab and Go” spot called the Pepsi Patio, where you can find soda or your choice of alcohol, as well as ready-made sandwiches.

Don't forget: In order to get into the game, you'll have to show a negative COVID-19 test or have proof of vaccination. So, get the shot, get some good food, and let's go Blues.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

