St. Louis Is One of the Top Coffee Cities in the Nation, Says Rent.Com

click to enlarge
-
CRYSTAL ROLFE
-
St. Louis is in the top ten of the U.S. best coffee cities, according to Rent.com.
If St. Louis' changing leaves and brisk temperatures have you seeking out the comfort of a hot cup of joe, rest assured that you search is likely to yield success. That's because the Gateway City is among the top-ten coffee cities in the country, according to the site Rent.com.
In their ranking of the Best Cities for Coffee in America, Rent.com places St. Louis at a solid spot number ten, sharing the top-ten with such esteemed coffee locales at Seattle, Washington, Portland Oregon and San Francisco, California. Noting the city's "demand to be taken seriously" when it comes to its coffee, the site references such businesses as Sump Coffee for its excellent beans, Blueprint Coffee for its knowledgable baristas and Fiddlehead Fern Cafe for its cozy ambiance.
But it's not just this qualitative research that earns St. Louis it's status as a bona fide coffee hot spot; with a population of 300,756, the site states that St. Louis has a whopping 1.2 local coffee business per square mile of land area; additionally, 59% of all coffee businesses within the city limits are locally-owned.
Rent.com looked at 150 of the country's most populated cities to come up with its rankings and relied on everything from coffee shops, to roasters to mobile coffee businesses. And rounding out the bottom of the roaster drum? Laredo, Texas comes in as the worst coffee city in the country, followed closely by Chesapeake, Virginia.
To read the full results, visit here
.
We are hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.