Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

St. Louis Is One of the Top Coffee Cities in the Nation, Says Rent.Com

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM


click to enlarge St. Louis is in the top ten of the U.S. best coffee cities, according to Rent.com. - CRYSTAL ROLFE
  • CRYSTAL ROLFE
  • St. Louis is in the top ten of the U.S. best coffee cities, according to Rent.com.

If St. Louis' changing leaves and brisk temperatures have you seeking out the comfort of a hot cup of joe, rest assured that you search is likely to yield success. That's because the Gateway City is among the top-ten coffee cities in the country, according to the site Rent.com.

In their ranking of the Best Cities for Coffee in America, Rent.com places St. Louis at a solid spot number ten, sharing the top-ten with such esteemed coffee locales at Seattle, Washington, Portland Oregon and San Francisco, California. Noting the city's "demand to be taken seriously" when it comes to its coffee, the site references such businesses as Sump Coffee for its excellent beans, Blueprint Coffee for its knowledgable baristas and Fiddlehead Fern Cafe for its cozy ambiance.



But it's not just this qualitative research that earns St. Louis it's status as a bona fide coffee hot spot; with a population of 300,756, the site states that St. Louis has a whopping 1.2 local coffee business per square mile of land area; additionally, 59% of all coffee businesses within the city limits are locally-owned.

Rent.com looked at 150 of the country's most populated cities to come up with its rankings and relied on everything from coffee shops, to roasters to mobile coffee businesses. And rounding out the bottom of the roaster drum? Laredo, Texas comes in as the worst coffee city in the country, followed closely by Chesapeake, Virginia.

To read the full results, visit here.

We are hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Afandi's Middle Eastern Cuisine Showcases Generations of Talent Read More

  2. Chef Heidi Hamamura Aims to Bring Home the Gold at the World Food Championships Next Month Read More

  3. Rockwell Beer Garden in Francis Park Opens Today Read More

  4. Chicken Out's Delicious Success Lies in Its Elegant Simplicity Read More

  5. St. Louis Standards: Al's Restaurant Carries On the Riverfront's Legacy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation