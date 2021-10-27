Taste, Gerard Craft's Iconic CWE Bar, To Be Replaced by BRASS BAR

click to enlarge TK

Taste, the beloved bar that changed St. Louis cocktail culture, has served its last guests.

In 2009, with the help of legendary bartender Ted Kilgore, Taste by Niche opened and was quickly named one of the 10 Best New Bars in the country by Bon Appétit magazine. These days, a Negroni is commonplace on any restaurant’s drink menu, but in 2009 when Taste opened, classic cocktails were rare. Late night food was also scarce, and Taste was one of the few spots that offered refuge for the post-11 pm diners seeking great food. It was the perfect era for such a special place to thrive.



Now in 2021, after 12 years of service, we are sad to announce that Taste by Niche has closed its doors for good. Like so many others in our industry, the past two years have led to countless pivots, and changes, and while we were hopeful to usher in a new era of Taste when we reopened in June, bouncing back was harder than we anticipated.



The silver lining is that Brasserie has managed to thrive, thanks to the amazing staff, and needs room to expand. We will be re-opening the space very soon as BRASS BAR serving French Snacks and Cocktails. It will be a great place to pre-game your Brasserie dinner with an aperitif and snack or to finish your meal with a digestif and dessert. We will also be booking the entire space for Brasserie Private Events which will be available for the upcoming Holidays. A connecting door to Brasserie’s dining room will eventually be added so no one needs to leave the building. We would like to thank staff, past and present, as well as all of the guests that have supported us since we opened in Benton Park in 2009. Cheers to beautiful memories and new beginnings.



