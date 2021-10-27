Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Two-Month-Old Tower Grove South Bar Chatawa To Close This Sunday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM


After just two months in business, Chatawa will close after this Sunday's service. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • After just two months in business, Chatawa will close after this Sunday's service.

Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), the much buzzed about bar in Tower Grove South that opened late August of this year, will close after service this Sunday, October 31. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on the bar's Facebook page.

The bar, located in the heart of the Morgan Ford business district, was the brainchild of veteran barman and former Tick-Tock Tavern co-owner Thomas Crone, whose vision was to create a food and drink inspired journey down the Mississippi River, from St. Louis to New Orleans and stops in between. Intentionally bucking the beads and Mardi Gras masks caricature of the Big Easy, Crone described the space as being a true New Orleans bar inspired by the city's neighborhoods and injected with a healthy dose of St. Louis.



Crone seemed to have succeeded in that vision. Almost immediately upon opening, Chatawa had the feel of a watering hole that had always been there, even though it had only opened on August 18. Warm, cozy and Venice Cafe-styled in its quirky, tchotchke-heavy decor, Chatawa was named the staff pick for the year's best new bar in The RFT's Best of St. Louis issue.

Crone gives no reason for Chatawa's closure in the Facebook post, stating simply that, "Chatawa, as an individual business, will enjoy a LAST week of service THIS week," closing the post by noting, "It's been an interesting experience!" Guests are invited to come in for a meal and a drink or to purchase its retail  beers, natural wines and liquor to take home.

It is unclear what Chatawa's closure means for Grand Pied, the food component run by chef Tony Collida that shares the location with the bar but operates as its own separate entity. However, Chatawa's announcement notes that Grand Pied will continue to operate in some form out of the space.

"My goal is to let Grand Pied make announcements of their own re: their next steps," the post reads. "I can confidently say that they'll continue on at 3137 Morganford and are making moves to ensure a long and successful run here. I'll root them on for sure."

The RFT has reached out to Thomas Crone for comment and will update this post as new information comes to light. Read Chatawa's entire statement below.

GREETINGS and a special ANNOUNCEMENT!

CHATAWA, as an individual business, will enjoy a LAST week of service THIS week, with the following hours: Weds-Fri: 4-10 pm Sat-Sun: 9 am-3pm.

We have a reasonable amount of of liquor, beer and natural wines in-stock for retail purchase and would love to sell these items to you! It's likely that we'll move into some savings mode as the week continues (wink-wink), but the good stuff's here now. Avail yourself of these delicious, take-home offerings. We'll sell items from our back bar as they last, too, including all the local and regional fare that we've highlighted to date.

My goal is to let Grand Pied make announcements of their own re: their next steps. I can confidently say that they'll continue on at 3137 Morganford and are making moves to ensure a long and successful run here. I'll root them on, for sure.

Come in and say "hello" if you've already been through, or please introduce yourself and have a first meal-and-drink within our still-shared walls. Looking forward to a great week ahead, preceding an immediate jaunt to New Orleans next week for some R&D and R&R.

It's been an interesting experience!

This is Thomas, signing out for today. Expect to hear a bit more from me on FB and IG throughout the week. Cheers! 

