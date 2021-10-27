Two-Month-Old Tower Grove South Bar Chatawa To Close This Sunday

GREETINGS and a special ANNOUNCEMENT!
CHATAWA, as an individual business, will enjoy a LAST week of service THIS week, with the following hours: Weds-Fri: 4-10 pm Sat-Sun: 9 am-3pm.
We have a reasonable amount of of liquor, beer and natural wines in-stock for retail purchase and would love to sell these items to you! It's likely that we'll move into some savings mode as the week continues (wink-wink), but the good stuff's here now. Avail yourself of these delicious, take-home offerings. We'll sell items from our back bar as they last, too, including all the local and regional fare that we've highlighted to date.
My goal is to let Grand Pied make announcements of their own re: their next steps. I can confidently say that they'll continue on at 3137 Morganford and are making moves to ensure a long and successful run here. I'll root them on, for sure.
Come in and say "hello" if you've already been through, or please introduce yourself and have a first meal-and-drink within our still-shared walls. Looking forward to a great week ahead, preceding an immediate jaunt to New Orleans next week for some R&D and R&R.
It's been an interesting experience!
This is Thomas, signing out for today. Expect to hear a bit more from me on FB and IG throughout the week. Cheers!
