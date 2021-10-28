Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Drink for A Good Cause This Holiday Season With St. Louis Area Bar Crawl

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 6:10 AM


As spooky season closes out and the holiday season looms, you may be wondering just how to give back this year. If you’re a drinker and a giver, then Twelve Bars of Charity might just have the opportunity you’re looking for.

Twelve Bars of Charity, started in 2012, returns to St. Louis this year to raise money for eight different organizations. Taking place on December 18 from 2 to 6 p.m., the bar crawl will span over 20 St. Louis area bars with tickets on sale now. In 2019, the effort raised over $300,000 and had over 17,500 participants.



Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the ALS Association Chapter of St. Louis, the World Pediatric Project, Make-a-Wish’s Missouri and Kansas chapter and the St. Louis Hero Network are some of the organizations that will receive donations this year, thanks to the bar crawl.

Participating bars include Tin Roof, the Doghaus, Drunken Fish and Molly’s.

A ticket comes with a sweatshirt for your team — red for Stray Rescue, dark green for the ALS association and so on — as well as a $15 donation for the charity of your choice. Drink specials and free shuttle rides are also included in your ticket.

If you don’t want to pick a team to play for, Twelve Bars of Charity also offers an “Ultimate Giver” sweatshirt that costs $111, with an $80 donation included in the price of the ticket. The funds can be dispersed to one organization of your choice or evenly distributed to each nonprofit.

Individual tickets cost $35, but can be purchased in group packages for a discounted price. Purchase them on Eventbrite or visit 12barsofcharity.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
