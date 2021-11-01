Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, November 1, 2021

Andy Cohen and Clementine's Announce ‘Peppermint Andy’ Collaboration

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge Andy Cohen with Peppermint Andy, the new Clementine's Creamery flavor benefitting DOORWAYS. - CLEMENTINE'S CREAMERY
  • Clementine's Creamery
  • Andy Cohen with Peppermint Andy, the new Clementine's Creamery flavor benefitting DOORWAYS.


Clementine’s Creamery (multiple locations including 1637 South 18th Street, 314-474-5800) and favorite St. Louis son, Andy Cohen, are launching a new ice cream flavor, and it’s available at Clementine’s scoop shops starting today.



Named “Peppermint Andy,” the new flavor is a swirly pink peppermint-chocolate mix and it’s arriving just in time for the holiday Mariah Carey season. It’s made with Clementine's dairy base, crushed King Leo Peppermint candies, dark chocolate curls and a hint of vanilla.

click to enlarge Peppermint Andy, the new flavor from Clementine's Creamery, benefits DOORWAYS. - CLEMENTINE'S CREAMERY
  • Clementine's Creamery
  • Peppermint Andy, the new flavor from Clementine's Creamery, benefits DOORWAYS.

The new flavor is more than just a new sweet treat, though; it’s the first step in a charitable chain. Clementine’s is donating fifty percent of sales of the peppermint-chocolate flavor to local non-profit organization DOORWAYS, an interfaith non-profit organization which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

For Andy Cohen’s family, this project is a continuation of a decades-long relationship with DOORWAYS. Cohen says his mom has been “heavily involved” with DOORWAYS since he came out of the closet in 1989.

“Andy Cohen has been a steadfast DOORWAYS supporter and friend for many, many years,” said Opal Jones, President and CEO of DOORWAYS. “It’s wonderful to see Clementine’s honor him with this new ice cream! Peppermint is known as both a remedy and a delightful essence—two characteristics among Andy’s many traits. He helps improve the lives of people in need—such as our DOORWAYS clients—through his generous and kind spirit.”

“We are honored to partner with Andy and DOORWAYS on this special flavor,” said Tamara Keefe, CEO of Clementine’s Creamery. “What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious new ice cream that will also benefit a most worthy organization in our community.”

“Peppermint Andy” is available in Clementine’s scoop shops starting today and can be ordered online starting Wednesday, November 3. Visit ClementinesCreamery.com for more information.



Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
