Andy Cohen and Clementine's Announce ‘Peppermint Andy’ Collaboration

Andy Cohen with Peppermint Andy, the new Clementine's Creamery flavor benefitting DOORWAYS.
Clementine’s Creamery (multiple locations including 1637 South 18th Street, 314-474-5800) and favorite St. Louis son, Andy Cohen, are launching a new ice cream flavor, and it’s available at Clementine’s scoop shops starting today.
Named “Peppermint Andy,” the new flavor is a swirly pink peppermint-chocolate mix and it’s arriving just in time for the holidayMariah Carey season. It’s made with Clementine's dairy base, crushed King Leo Peppermint candies, dark chocolate curls and a hint of vanilla.
click to enlarge
Clementine's Creamery
Peppermint Andy, the new flavor from Clementine's Creamery, benefits DOORWAYS.
The new flavor is more than just a new sweet treat, though; it’s the first step in a charitable chain. Clementine’s is donating fifty percent of sales of the peppermint-chocolate flavor to local non-profit organization DOORWAYS, an interfaith non-profit organization which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.
For Andy Cohen’s family, this project is a continuation of a decades-long relationship with DOORWAYS. Cohen says his mom has been “heavily involved” with DOORWAYS since he came out of the closet in 1989.
“Andy Cohen has been a steadfast DOORWAYS supporter and friend for many, many years,” said Opal Jones, President and CEO of DOORWAYS. “It’s wonderful to see Clementine’s honor him with this new ice cream! Peppermint is known as both a remedy and a delightful essence—two characteristics among Andy’s many traits. He helps improve the lives of people in need—such as our DOORWAYS clients—through his generous and kind spirit.”
“We are honored to partner with Andy and DOORWAYS on this special flavor,” said Tamara Keefe, CEO of Clementine’s Creamery. “What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious new ice cream that will also benefit a most worthy organization in our community.”
“Peppermint Andy” is available in Clementine’s scoop shops starting today and can be ordered online starting Wednesday, November 3. Visit ClementinesCreamery.com for more information.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.