Monday, November 1, 2021

Mission Taco Joint Teams Up With Nonprofit to Raise Money for Foster Children

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge Kid's meals at Mission Taco Joint are helping foster kids this month. - COURTESY MISSION TACO JOINT
  • Courtesy Mission Taco Joint
  • Kid's meals at Mission Taco Joint are helping foster kids this month.

Mission Taco Joint co-owner Adam Tilford completed his family with the adoption of his son, Mateo, and he’s looking to give back once again to an organization close to his family’s heart: The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition.

The Family First program at Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations including 398 North Euclid Avenue, 314-930-2955) donates $1 for each kid’s meal sold. A press release details the coalition works “to create permanency in children’s lives in foster care and works with the most vulnerable kids to get them placed in a forever home.” The program lasts throughout the month of November, coinciding with National Adoption Month.



“This is our third year working with Mission Taco Joint for National Adoption Month,” Natasha Leonard, director of external relations at the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, says in a statement. “Our partnership keeps developing. This year, Mission Taco Joint is also hosting a party for a group of foster kids and parents at the Kirkwood location’s arcade. Every bit counts in ensuring that these kids and families feel a sense of normalcy and celebration in their lives.”

On November 3, Mission Taco Joint will participate in the non-profit’s virtual Foster Hope Day, with a fundraiser streamed on Facebook that includes raffle prizes. The restaurant is offering a catered, ten-person dinner for the raffle and each hour has other prizes that include a home office makeover, designer handbags and a private jet trip.

You can participate in the program by buying a kid’s meal at any Mission Taco Joint. Kid’s meals cost $5 and can be burritos, chicken fingers, a cheese quesadilla or fish and fries. Donations can be made to the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition on Charidy.com. The donations will enter you into the Foster Hope Day raffles, as well.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
