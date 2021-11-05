Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, November 5, 2021

Exchange Your Canned Goods for Schlafly Beer to Help St. Louis Area Foodbank

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Cans for cans, it's that simple. - COURTESY SCHLAFLY BEER
  • Courtesy Schlafly Beer
  • Cans for cans, it's that simple.

There’s something called a win-win situation, and it’s happening now until November 30 because of Schlafly Beer.

The company’s “Cans for Cans” program returns this year, where individuals can drop off two non-perishable canned goods to three Schlafly locations —- Schlafly Bottleworks  (7260 Southwest Avenue; 314-241-2337), Schlafly Bankside (920 S Main Street, St Charles; 314-241-2337) or the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street; 314-241-2337) —- and receive a free can of Schlafly beer.



One can of beer is redeemable per two cans of food, so guests can donate up to twelve canned goods and receive six cans of beer per visit. You’ll need your ID in order to prove you’re 21, but other than that, you just need your donation.

“The Cans for Cans program has been an annual initiative at our brewpubs for 5 years, and the St. Louis community always shows up,” founding brewer Stephen Hale says in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support, and together, we make an impact for our neighbors in need. These continued uncertain times make it more important than ever to take care of each other where we can, and we believe the Cans for Cans program is a small way for us to support our local food banks.”

Last year, Schlafly donated 3,555 pounds of canned goods. Donations go to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, an organization that provides services and food to 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois. Over 392,000 people per year depend on the food bank for assistance.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
