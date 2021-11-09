Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Website to Help St. Louis Girl Receive Treatment for Rare Condition Launches Tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM


St. Louisans showed up in a big way for ten-year-old Lyla McCarty. When a call to action was put out on social media to help raise money for the girl who suffers from a rare condition called CRPS, the bakery — MADE by Lia (610 Rue St Francois, Florissant; 314-551-2383) — hosting the fundraiser had a half-mile long line all three hours it went on.

And now, there's another opportunity to help support Lyla tonight.



One of the organizers and influencer Charlie Rocket announced on his social media that his organization, the Dream Machine, would be helping Lyla launch a website for those who missed out on the bakery sale where you can buy her pig cookies. Money raised from online sales will go toward funding her treatment.

“Thank y’all for stepping up with us to help Lyla afford her treatment,” Rocket wrote in an Instagram post. "Her dreams are coming true of having a bakery business. Her website launches Tuesday. Step up with us...Let’s make this dream come true in the biggest way possible!"

CRPS causes Lyla to feel more pain than childbirth or amputation. The treatment is incredibly expensive and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that insurance has declined to cover the expenses three times.

About 5,000 people showed up to local bakery to support the cause on Sunday. MADE by Lia had to close today, November 9, in order to restock after the fundraiser.
The GoFundMe for Lyla is still open and is sitting at almost $144,000 of its $150,000 goal. If you’d like to purchase Lyla’s cookies in order to help her cause, the website launches around 6 p.m. tonight. Order on lylasdreambakery.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
