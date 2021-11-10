Taco Circus on the Hill to Close This Month

click to enlarge
Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Avenue)
The restaurant announced its closure in a Facebook post.
will close its doors on November 20 after its last dinner service, according to a Facebook post from the business today.
“There are many ways for restaurants to fail, and only a couple ways that they end up working,” the post from owner Christian Ethridge reads. “So given the way I handled the variables, I could not make it work. I am not eager to blame it on any one issue.”
Originally opened in Bevo in 2015
, Taco Circus and Ethridge evolved into a beloved Tex-Mex restaurant. Taco Circus has become a piece of the St. Louis community, partnering just this week with 9 Mile Garden for a game night
and hosting a Halloween party last month. The owner commented that at times, people called Taco Circus a cult and “they weren’t wrong.” He muses on how the establishment was loved, saying that the steps of shuttering a restaurant “are truly surreal.”
Ethridge doesn’t believe the restaurant can be saved. In the post, he says there are some “serious issues that need to be fixed...Big issues, too large and too numerous to list…” and that he would rather move on than to ask for help to throw more money at it.
He added he thought the business would’ve closed in October of 2020.
Ethridge invites St. Louisans who loved the restaurant to come out and eat his “amazing Mexican food” until next Saturday. He finished the post with “let’s get these employees paid.”
