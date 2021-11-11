Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

'Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience' Coming to St. Louis' Grand Center

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge "Cindaf***in'rella" is just one of the cocktails coming to Central Stage. - COURTESY PRETTY WOMAN COCKTAIL EXPERIENCE
  • Courtesy Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience
  • "Cindaf***in'rella" is just one of the cocktails coming to Central Stage.

Calling all Pretty Woman fans — or even just those who like a good cocktail — Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Central Stage (3524 Washington) is making sure it treats you so nice, you’ll never let their new cocktail experience go.

In honor of Pretty Woman opening at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, Central Stage partnered with Mid Coast Media and STL Barkeep to host a pop-up experience for guests to enjoy before they hit the musical, beginning November 16.



Custom cocktails with names related to the movie and musical will be served. The cocktail called “Big Mistake. Big. Huge" is made with Knob Creek rye, Vya Sweet Vermouth, Barkeep’s Amaro blend and orange bitters; “Cindaf***in’rella” has Hornito’s Tequila, grapefruit, lime juice, sage, lime and Yuzu sparkling water in it.

“One for Edward Lewis” is on the bourbon and whiskey list, and “Vivian’s Rubies” is comprised of Roku gin, blackberry, lime juice, honey and sparkling wine.

The pop-up bar opens at 4 p.m. most evenings, but times vary with the day.

Adding to the fun of the cocktail experience, Central Stage will also be home to a comedy special titled “Pretty Funny Women.” The show takes place on November 27 at 8 p.m. and stars St Louis comedians Angela Smith and Tina Dybal, as well as Chicago comedian Sarah Perry. Tickets for the comedy special are $12 and will be for sale on Metrotix on November 12.

The cocktail experience runs until November 28. You can visit www.midcoast.media/centralstage for a full calendar. It looks like it's going to be so good, you'll pee your pants.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Taco Circus on the Hill to Close This Month Read More

  2. St. Louis Is, in Fact, the Best Doughnut City in the Country Read More

  3. Bar Les Freres, Billie Jean and I Frattelini Sold; Billie Jean to Close Read More

  4. The Drawing Board Creates Masterpieces of Dive-Bar Food Read More

  5. Website to Help St. Louis Girl Receive Treatment for Rare Condition Launches Tonight Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation