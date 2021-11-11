'Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience' Coming to St. Louis' Grand Center

click to enlarge
"Cindaf***in'rella" is just one of the cocktails coming to Central Stage.
Calling all Pretty Woman
fans — or even just those who like a good cocktail — Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Central Stage (3524 Washington)
is making sure it treats you so nice, you’ll never let their new cocktail experience go.
In honor of Pretty Woman
opening at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, Central Stage partnered with Mid Coast Media and STL Barkeep to host a pop-up experience for guests to enjoy before they hit the musical, beginning November 16.
Custom cocktails with names related to the movie and musical will be served. The cocktail called “Big Mistake. Big. Huge" is made with Knob Creek rye, Vya Sweet Vermouth, Barkeep’s Amaro blend and orange bitters; “Cindaf***in’rella” has Hornito’s Tequila, grapefruit, lime juice, sage, lime and Yuzu sparkling water in it.
“One for Edward Lewis” is on the bourbon and whiskey list, and “Vivian’s Rubies” is comprised of Roku gin, blackberry, lime juice, honey and sparkling wine.
The pop-up bar opens at 4 p.m. most evenings, but times vary with the day.
Adding to the fun of the cocktail experience, Central Stage will also be home to a comedy special titled “Pretty Funny Women.” The show takes place on November 27 at 8 p.m. and stars St Louis comedians Angela Smith and Tina Dybal, as well as Chicago comedian Sarah Perry. Tickets for the comedy special are $12 and will be for sale on Metrotix on November 12.
The cocktail experience runs until November 28. You can visit www.midcoast.media/centralstage
for a full calendar. It looks like it's going to be so good, you'll pee your pants.
