Anheuser-Busch Brings Back Classic Beer for Holiday Season

The classic St. Louis Lager returns just in time for the holidays.

Anheuser-Busch's gift to St. Louis this holiday season is the return of an old favorite: The St. Louis Lager.More than 115 years have passed since the beer was last in production, but Colleen Lucas, vice president of corporate social responsibility and heritage at Anheuser-Busch, says in a press release that it’s a perfect way to “recognize the community that has enabled us to continue to grow and connect with consumers all over the world.”The beer, a dark lager-style, originally began as a regional beer that ended up being distributed across the world; it will now be produced at the company’s Research Pilot Brewery in St. Louis based on the original recipe. You can find the drink at theThe company is unveiling the beer ahead of Giving Tuesday and the beverage will play an important role in giving back this year: For every St. Louis Lager sold, Anheuser-Busch will donate $2 to the United Way-led 100 Neediest Cases campaign. The program helps individual St. Louisans and families throughout the holiday season.“Each year, the holiday season, including Giving Tuesday, is a time to appreciate all you have and give back to help your friends and neighbors in need,” Julio Suárez from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation said in a press release. “Our amazing St. Louis non-profit partners, like United Way, have helped us build a stronger community in St. Louis and this Giving Tuesday, we are excited to toast a St. Louis Lager to celebrate and recognize their efforts while giving back to a great cause.”The Anheuser-Busch Foundation also contributed $25,000 to the campaign. President and CEO of the United Way Michelle Tucker said in the press release she’s thankful for Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. With the donations, Tucker says the United Way will be able to help thousands of St. Louis families this upcoming holiday season.