Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Anheuser-Busch Brings Back Classic Beer for Holiday Season

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge The classic St. Louis Lager returns just in time for the holidays. - COURTESY ANHEUSER BUSCH
  • Courtesy Anheuser Busch
  • The classic St. Louis Lager returns just in time for the holidays.

Anheuser-Busch's gift to St. Louis this holiday season is the return of an old favorite: The St. Louis Lager.

More than 115 years have passed since the beer was last in production, but Colleen Lucas, vice president of corporate social responsibility and heritage at Anheuser-Busch, says in a press release that it’s a perfect way to “recognize the community that has enabled us to continue to grow and connect with consumers all over the world.”



The beer, a dark lager-style, originally began as a regional beer that ended up being distributed across the world; it will now be produced at the company’s Research Pilot Brewery in St. Louis based on the original recipe. You can find the drink at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, 314-577-2626).

The company is unveiling the beer ahead of Giving Tuesday and the beverage will play an important role in giving back this year: For every St. Louis Lager sold, Anheuser-Busch will donate $2 to the United Way-led 100 Neediest Cases campaign. The program helps individual St. Louisans and families throughout the holiday season.

“Each year, the holiday season, including Giving Tuesday, is a time to appreciate all you have and give back to help your friends and neighbors in need,” Julio Suárez from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation said in a press release. “Our amazing St. Louis non-profit partners, like United Way, have helped us build a stronger community in St. Louis and this Giving Tuesday, we are excited to toast a St. Louis Lager to celebrate and recognize their efforts while giving back to a great cause.”

The Anheuser-Busch Foundation also contributed $25,000 to the campaign. President and CEO of the United Way Michelle Tucker said in the press release she’s thankful for Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. With the donations, Tucker says the United Way will be able to help thousands of St. Louis families this upcoming holiday season.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sisters Sandwich Shoppe Is the Lunch Counter Southampton Needed Read More

  2. St. Louis Standards: Chuck-A-Burger Keeps Cruising Read More

  3. Here's Where to Find Thanksgiving Dinner in St. Louis This Year Read More

  4. 'Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience' Coming to St. Louis' Grand Center Read More

  5. The Drawing Board Creates Masterpieces of Dive-Bar Food Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation