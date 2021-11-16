Anheuser-Busch Brings Back Classic Beer for Holiday Season

click to enlarge
The classic St. Louis Lager returns just in time for the holidays.
Anheuser-Busch's gift to St. Louis this holiday season is the return of an old favorite: The St. Louis Lager.
More than 115 years have passed since the beer was last in production, but Colleen Lucas, vice president of corporate social responsibility and heritage at Anheuser-Busch, says in a press release that it’s a perfect way to “recognize the community that has enabled us to continue to grow and connect with consumers all over the world.”
The beer, a dark lager-style, originally began as a regional beer that ended up being distributed across the world; it will now be produced at the company’s Research Pilot Brewery in St. Louis based on the original recipe. You can find the drink at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, 314-577-2626)
The company is unveiling the beer ahead of Giving Tuesday and the beverage will play an important role in giving back this year: For every St. Louis Lager sold, Anheuser-Busch will donate $2 to the United Way-led 100 Neediest Cases campaign. The program helps individual St. Louisans and families throughout the holiday season.
“Each year, the holiday season, including Giving Tuesday, is a time to appreciate all you have and give back to help your friends and neighbors in need,” Julio Suárez from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation said in a press release. “Our amazing St. Louis non-profit partners, like United Way, have helped us build a stronger community in St. Louis and this Giving Tuesday, we are excited to toast a St. Louis Lager to celebrate and recognize their efforts while giving back to a great cause.”
The Anheuser-Busch Foundation also contributed $25,000 to the campaign. President and CEO of the United Way Michelle Tucker said in the press release she’s thankful for Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. With the donations, Tucker says the United Way will be able to help thousands of St. Louis families this upcoming holiday season.
