Here's Where to Find Thanksgiving Dinner in St. Louis This Year

Somehow, some way, November is already half over, leaving us with barely a week before Thanksgiving. If you have procrastinated on buying a turkey and all the sides to feast on with your loved ones (we’ve been there!), there are quite a few places in the St. Louis area that can be your saving grace this year. Certain restaurants are offering to-go orders, delivery services or even dine-in options. We’ve rounded some up for you to choose from, but if we’ve missed a spot, let us know.
Botanica
Thursday, November 18 is the final day to order some Thanksgiving eats from Botanica (2490 Taylor Road, 636-821-1233)
, located in Wildwood. The menu consists of baked mac and cheese, butter salad, collard greens, buttermilk biscuits with pimento cheese and roasted Brussel sprouts. Peach cobbler is also available for those with a sweet tooth. Orders can be placed until November 18 and must be picked up on November 24 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Order here
.
Café la Vie
Inside the Le Meridien hotel, Café la Vie (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, 314-863-0400)
offers a Thanksgiving “take and bake” that feeds four. Sliced turkey breasts, cranberry sauce, roasted garlic pomme rouge puree, roasted brussels sprouts, fine herb brioche stuffing, ciabatta dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie for dessert. The meal runs about $175 and can be ordered here
.
Eckert’s Country Restaurant
Looking for a dessert? Eckert’s (951 S Green Mt Road, 618-310-1962)
has you covered. Different flavors of pies are all available: peach walnut, Dutch apple and peach all are ready to be taken home with you. There are even no-sugar options. Pies can only be picked up, no shipping option is available. Order online at eckerts.com
until November 22.
Russell’s
Russell’s (multiple locations including 5400 Murdoch Avenue, 314-553-9994)
offers pies and cakes — including gooey butter — for Thanksgiving. Also available are brownies, carrot cake and pie bars. Order your dessert on russellscafe.com
.
The Lucky Accomplice
The Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue, 314-354-6100)
has a roasted turkey with your name on it. Along with their herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, sides include creamy green bean casserole, roasted sweet potatoes, or sourdough stuffing. Other entrees include smoked cabbage with yogurt and dill sauce or confit turkey thigh with gravy. Order online by 3 p.m. until November 18. Orders are a la carte, allowing you to build your Thanksgiving meal and can be placed through their website
.
Adam’s Smokehouse
Located at 2819 Watson Road, the smokehouse has sold out of turkey for their Thanksgiving special, but still has a full slab of ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, burnt ends and side items. Order here
by the end of the week.
KNEAD Bakehouse
KNEAD (3467 Hampton Avenue, 314-376-4361)
has bread and pies available to preorder for Thanksgiving. Order here
and treat your guests to some sweets.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Pre-orders for Nathaniel Reid Bakery
’s (11243 Manchester Road, 314-858-1019)
Thanksgiving goods are open until Wednesday, November 17. Use the online form here
.
Pangea
In St. Charles, Pangea (3245 Rue Royale, 636-757-3579)
has a full Thanksgiving menu you can order until November 20. Items will not be hot, but heating instructions will be included. The restaurant offers appetizers, desserts, side dishes and drinks. Order through Pangea's site here
.
Salt and Smoke
Salt and Smoke (multiple locations but Thanksgiving orders must be picked up from 6525 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-0200)
is still cranking out Thanksgiving meals, with ordering closing on November 23. You can order a whole turkey, brisket, some famous white cheddar cracker mac or pies from the barbeque restaurant. Order online at saltandsmokestl.com
.
Brio Italian Grille
To-go and delivery orders are available at Brio Italian Grille (1601 S Lindbergh Boulevard, 314-432-4410)
. Orders must be in by 8 a.m. on November 23, and have two options: ready to go or heat and eat. The restaurant offers small feasts that feed three or large feasts that serve six. Turkey, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, homemade pancetta stuffing and broccolini are all included in the meals, as well gravy and cranberry sauce. Brio also includes pumpkin spiced bread pudding. Order online here
.
Fleming’s
Fleming’s (1855 S Lindbergh Boulevard, 314-567-7610)
has both dine-in service and take-out for Thanksgiving. Reservations are required for the dine-in service. The Thanksgiving catering menu has three courses: an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Entrees offer turkey breast, filet mignon or a ribeye. Sides include mashed potatoes, onions and green beans, and cranberry sauce. Order online or reserve your table here
.
Straub’s
Straub’
s (multiple locations including 302 Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-361-6646)
is once again catering for Thanksgiving. Straub’s can take orders until November 18, with food needing to be picked up before Thanksgiving. Food is served cold with reheating instructions and includes classics like turkey, bread dressing, mashed potatoes and more. Order online at catering.straubs.com
.
Doggie Mac’s
Doggie Mac’s (no address, 314-626-4221)
is still taking orders through Facebook messages or emailing the store at doggiemacs@gmail.com. Possibilities for your Thanksgiving dinner include turkey or ham, with sides consisting of mac and cheese, Brussel sprouts, maple bacon carrots and more. The food truck also offers a family dinner. Find more information on Facebook
.
Lemp Mansion
Dine-in is sold out for Thanksgiving Dinner at Lemp Mansion (3322 DeMenil Place, 314-664-8024)
but there’s still an option to have a take out dinner. Roast turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, rolls and sweet potato pie all are on the menu for this dinner. Pumpkin pie rounds out the menu. Order online here
.
