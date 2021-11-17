The Wandering Winterland Bar Pop-Up Brings Holiday Cheer to the Lou

ANDY PAULISSEN

Tiffany Kaltenbach is keeping the festivities going into the winter with Wandering Winterland.

If the pandemic has taught Tiffany Kaltenbach one thing, it's that people are willing to brave the elements and take their parties outside. That's why this year —instead of closing up shop for the season — she's turning her traveling barinto a winter-themed pop-up party, Wandering Winterland."I've always been pretty inspired by Miracle and those other holiday pop-up bars and thought about doing something similar to that," Kaltenbach says. "I think this is going to be a good opportunity for people who still want to gather but maybe aren't ready to go inside."This is the first year that Unger, who launched the Wandering Sidecar in 2016, has offered the Wandering Winterland experience. Completely customizable, the pop-up includes holiday music, festive decor, a fire pit, a heater and winter-themed warm and cold cocktails, all served out of her vintage camper-turned-bar.A veteran bartender, Kaltenbach has created a drink list that embraces the flavors of the season. Warm offerings include Nutella Hot Cocoa, Mulled Wine and Hot Toddies; those looking for cold libations can choose from such concoctions as the Sugar Cookie Cocktail, the Santa Sangria or the Feliz Navidad Margarita. Typically, she suggests that guests who book Wandering Winterland choose one cold and one hot offering, though each package can be tailored to each party planner's needs.Though Kaltenbach expects Wandering Winterland to be popular during the month of December, she believes the party will continue well into the new year. As she's seen in the past, many party planners, especially those in the corporate space, are opting to host their holiday events after the December rush when things are more low-key. Because of this, she does not have a hard end date for the pop-up, though she expects things to dwindle down near the end of January. However, if the response she's received to Wandering Winterland is any indication, the pop-up could go on for longer."The day we announced was the busiest day my website has ever seen," Kaltenback says. "Obviously people are very interested."