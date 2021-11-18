St. Louis Area Foodbank Launches Thanksgiving Efforts to Feed the Hungry

click to enlarge
Looking to give back this holiday season? The St. Louis Area Foodbank has a few ways.
Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow it usually trigger humanity’s kinder instincts; you may find yourself wanting to give back to those who struggle during the holiday season — but you might not know where to start.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank aims to help St. Louisans give back this giving season with their "Season of Giving" campaign. Beginning today, the organization has various opportunities for the rest of November to get involved and help out our neighbors. A press release from the food bank details hunger impacts one in six people in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region.
“The St. Louis Area Foodbank believes that the holidays should be a time of joy for everyone. A time when families come together to celebrate their cultures, their religions, and the simple joys of life itself,” the press release says. “Together, we can provide food and hope throughout the ‘Season of Giving.’”
Today, a “triple turkey challenge” takes place: Donations made will be tripled, up to $30,000. There are two more chances to stretch your donation on November 25 and 30, when donations will be doubled.
This weekend, the Greater St. Louis Council will be out and about, collecting donations from the “Scouting for Food” drive
. The food bank, meanwhile, will head to Kiener Plaza’s
Festival of Lights to sell bowls handcrafted by local students. Its “Food on the Move” truck will also have resources available at the festival to inform residents about different holidays the St. Louis community celebrates, and how they provide diet-specific, culturally appropriate foods to different families.
On November 23, the food bank will hosts its fourth “Thanksgiving Together,” where 400 St. Louis families will receive ready-to-make Thanksgiving meals. The press release says these meals are made possible through sponsors and donations.
You can donate on the food bank’s website at stlfoodbank.org
.
