Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 18, 2021

St. Louis Area Foodbank Launches Thanksgiving Efforts to Feed the Hungry

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Looking to give back this holiday season? The St. Louis Area Foodbank has a few ways. - STAFFS LIVE / FLICKR
  • Staffs Live / Flickr
  • Looking to give back this holiday season? The St. Louis Area Foodbank has a few ways.

Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow it usually trigger humanity’s kinder instincts; you may find yourself wanting to give back to those who struggle during the holiday season — but you might not know where to start.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank aims to help St. Louisans give back this giving season with their "Season of Giving" campaign. Beginning today, the organization has various opportunities for the rest of November to get involved and help out our neighbors. A press release from the food bank details hunger impacts one in six people in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region.



“The St. Louis Area Foodbank believes that the holidays should be a time of joy for everyone. A time when families come together to celebrate their cultures, their religions, and the simple joys of life itself,” the press release says. “Together, we can provide food and hope throughout the ‘Season of Giving.’”

Today, a “triple turkey challenge” takes place: Donations made will be tripled, up to $30,000. There are two more chances to stretch your donation on November 25 and 30, when donations will be doubled.

This weekend, the Greater St. Louis Council will be out and about, collecting donations from the “Scouting for Food” drive. The food bank, meanwhile, will head to Kiener Plaza’s Festival of Lights to sell bowls handcrafted by local students. Its “Food on the Move” truck will also have resources available at the festival to inform residents about different holidays the St. Louis community celebrates, and how they provide diet-specific, culturally appropriate foods to different families.

On November 23, the food bank will hosts its fourth “Thanksgiving Together,” where 400 St. Louis families will receive ready-to-make Thanksgiving meals. The press release says these meals are made possible through sponsors and donations.

You can donate on the food bank’s website at stlfoodbank.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sisters Sandwich Shoppe Is the Lunch Counter Southampton Needed Read More

  2. The Wandering Winterland Bar Pop-Up Brings Holiday Cheer to the Lou Read More

  3. Anheuser-Busch Brings Back Classic Beer for Holiday Season Read More

  4. Saucy Porka Will Open Its First St. Louis Location in Midtown Read More

  5. Here's Where to Find Thanksgiving Dinner in St. Louis This Year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation