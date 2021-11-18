Thursday, November 18, 2021
Whataburger Is Now Open in Missouri
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM
click to enlarge
Legendary fast food chain Whataburger has expanded its market into Missouri. The first Missouri Whataburger opened in Lee’s Summit earlier this week and a second location is due to open before the end of the month in Independence, MO.
There will be four more Whataburger locations open in the Kansas City area by next summer, too. This is big news for burger fans and even bigger news for people who are looking for a job — the chain plans to hire 400 employees before the end of the year and an additional 1,000 employees as the locations expand.
“We’re excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City,” said Whataburger Senior Area Manager Mike Garza. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”
If you’re headed to the area, here’s where you can find the new Whataburger locations:
- 1450 N.E. Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit – open now
- 18902 E. U.S. 40 Highway – open November 29
- 8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – open late 2021/early 2022
- 905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – open early 2022
- 1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – open summer 2022
- 95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – open summer 2022
Visit Whataburger.com
for more information or to apply for a position.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis, news, St. Louis, Missouri, Whataburger, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Beto O'Rourke, Image
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.