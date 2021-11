Whataburger Is Now Open in Missouri

1450 N.E. Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit – open now

18902 E. U.S. 40 Highway – open November 29

8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – open late 2021/early 2022

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – open early 2022

1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – open summer 2022

95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – open summer 2022

Legendary fast food chain Whataburger has expanded its market into Missouri. The first Missouri Whataburger opened in Lee’s Summit earlier this week and a second location is due to open before the end of the month in Independence, MO.There will be four more Whataburger locations open in the Kansas City area by next summer, too. This is big news for burger fans and even bigger news for people who are looking for a job — the chain plans to hire 400 employees before the end of the year and an additional 1,000 employees as the locations expand.“We’re excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City,” said Whataburger Senior Area Manager Mike Garza. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”If you’re headed to the area, here’s where you can find the new Whataburger locations:Visit Whataburger.com for more information or to apply for a position.