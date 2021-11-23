Holiday Pop-Up Bars Come To St. Louis

click to enlarge
Enjoy the holiday pop-up bars of St. Louis this season.
Santa Claus is comin’ to town and this year, he’s bringing holiday pop-up bars with him. Two St. Louis bars have announced the pending holiday theme, and the drink menus are gifts that keep on giving.
There will be no reindeer pause at Three Sixty (1 S Broadway, 314-241-8439)
but plenty of booze will be flowing up on the rooftop. Now open, the pop-up experience transforms Three Sixty into a snow globe, overlooking Busch Stadium and providing its famous view of the Arch. Before 10 p.m., there’s no cover charge. Guests can enjoy their drinks inside or out, and if you’re trying to enjoy your spiked hot chocolate (yes, that’s an option!) by a fire, the patio is the perfect spot with its firepits. Food is also available at the bar.
Three Sixty’s holiday cocktails include the previously mentioned spiked hot chocolate — aptly named “Hot for Santa” — which is made up of vanilla vodka, hot chocolate, peppermint and marshmallows. Depending on where you fall on Santa’s list, you can sip on the “Nice Elf” or “Naughty Elf.” The latter includes Montelobos mezcal, ginger and cranberry, while the former is composed of ginger, cranberry, ginger beer and 1220 vodka.
“Baby It’s Cold Out-Cider” is for fans of spiked cider; allspice, buffalo trace, sweet vermouth, ginger ale and cider are all in the drink. Shots are also available if you’re looking for them: The “Son of A Nutcracker” is amaretto, heavy cream, Frangelico and cinnamon, while the “Down the Chimney” could help you if you’re plotting to deliver presents all night with its blueberry Redbull, lemon and blueberry Smirnoff concoction.
The drink options at Three Sixty for the holiday season.
Beginning December 9, the Central West End cocktail bar Lazy Tiger (210 N Euclid Avenue, 314-925-8888)
has its Filthy Animal pop-up bar returning for the holiday season. Gift-wrapped cups, creative cocktails and a “curated holiday hip-hop playlist” are all on the table, according to a press release, as well as Filthy Animal holiday cocktail gift boxes for your loved ones. Filthy Animal merch — cups, mugs, custom-made beanies and sweatshirts — can be purchased, as well.
“We started Filthy Animal as an at-home cocktail experience last year due to the pandemic, so this is our first in-person holiday pop-up,” Tim Wiggins, co-owner and beverage director of Lazy Tiger, says in a press release. “I’m glad that we can bring the full experience to St. Louis this year for a great cause.”
The bar will donate $1 for every cocktail sold and $5 for every gift box sold to the St. Louis Family Gift Drive, a nonprofit organization started by Wiggins' mother. The organization provides gift cards, gifts and resources to families with developmentally delayed children in St. Louis.
The pop-up bar focuses on “nostalgia, fun, and holiday cheer,” according to Wiggins. He adds in the press release that he wants people “to feel and taste that child-like holiday giddiness.” Drinks include the bar’s namesake “Ya Filthy Animal,” crafted with mezcal, Midori, grapefruit soda, fino sherry, Becherovka, lime and tajin, as well as a hot spiked cider, eggnog and more.
Reservations for Filthy Animal can be made on Resy
, while reservations for Three Sixty can be made by emailing 360rooftop@360-stl.com or calling 314-241-8439. Three Sixty’s pop-up bar runs until December 30, and Filthy Animal is open until December 31.
