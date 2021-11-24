9 Mile Garden Hosts '90s-Themed 'Friendsgiving' Tonight

-
Happy Thanksgiving Eve!
Throw on your flannels and velvet chokers, because the 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road) is hosting a ‘90s throwback-themed Friendsgiving party tonight.
The event, which runs from 7 p.m. to midnight
, features prizes for the best ‘90s get-up, and if you donate a new toy to their Toys for Tots drive, you can receive half off a drink.
Live music, performed by the Tara Lynn Trio, will play from 7 to 9 p.m. and plenty of throwback songs for a ‘90s dance party. Jello shots, beer pong and flip cup await at the event, as well as an opportunity for you to show off your cornhole skills.
Guerrilla Street Food, Zia’s on the Hill and Truckeria Del Valle are all expected as the food trucks for tonight’s dinner service, beginning at 5 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. If you’re worried about the chilly weather, 9 Mile Garden has fire pits and heaters outside so you can safely gather outside during the COVID-19 pandemic but also keep warm.
9 Mile Garden will be closed on Thanksgiving, but opens up again on November 26 for the weekend. On November 27, the food truck spot will host an event for Small Business Saturday
in partnership with Popup STL, featuring over 20 local vendors and eight different food trucks.
