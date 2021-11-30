Tower Grove Park to Host Pop-Up Holiday Cocktail Experience

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of STL Barkeep
-
"What's in Santa's Mug?" is one of the offerings at Frosted this year.
It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, and as it ramps up, more pop-up bars are coming to the Lou. Frosted, a holiday cocktail experience, comes to Tower Grove Park on December 16 and aims to turn Piper Palm House (4271 Northeast Drive, 314-771-4454)
into a winter wonderland.
A curated menu by Pat Gioia and the team at STL Barkeep takes center stage at the pop-up with the group promising a variety of holiday-themed cocktails. “Eat, Drink and be Rosemary,” “Mull it Over,” and “What’s in Santa’s Mug?” are some of the titles of the drinks. The bar will also sell bottles of a single barrel, special label Frosted Knob Creek for $55. The Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon was selected by distillers and is a nine year old Kentucky straight bourbon.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of STL Barkeep
-
"Mull it Over" looks delightful, even if the weather is frightful.
Food trucks and live entertainment will also be available. The event is limited to those who are 21 years old or older, but for those with little ones who still want to enjoy the experience, Frosted is offering family-friendly hours on December 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Piper Palm House has seating available indoors, but will have a heated tent outdoors on its plaza.
Prior to its opening, a Frosted 5k takes place on December 12 at 10 a.m. Registration costs $25 until December 1 and then increases to $35. Participants in the 5k receive a Schlafly beer, stocking cap and a taste of Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon. Register on towergrove.org
.
Frosted will remain open until December 23. Hours Monday through Friday are from 4 to 11 p.m., and on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Entry is free and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required. Find more information on towergrove.org/frosted
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna.
