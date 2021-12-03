Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, December 3, 2021

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2021

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 10:27 AM


Bowood by Niche was one of November's most anticipated openings. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  Bowood by Niche was one of November's most anticipated openings.

The temperatures may have cooled (at least temporarily), but the St. Louis dining scene heated up during the month of November with a few high-profile openings. Most notably, the month proved to be a banner one for chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft and his brand, Niche Food Group with not one, but two exciting new concepts in the Central West End. Bowood by Niche, the daytime restaurant that replaces Cafe Osage inside the city location of Bowood Farms, quickly proved to be one of the hottest meal tickets in town, as diners clamored for a taste of chef Dakota Williams' excellent breakfast and lunch fare. On the other side of the CWE, Craft quickly turned people's tears about the closure of Taste into smiles with Brass Bar, a French-inspired cocktail lounge that serves as a sister spot to the beloved Brasserie.

However, Craft was not the only one getting in on the daytime fun. Silver Pancake House, the sweet breakfast and lunch restaurant that opened in the former Wasabi in Warson Woods, opened this month to rave reviews from its neighbors, filling a void of brunch options in an area where such a restaurant seems like a no-brainer. Park Avenue Coffee added a jolt of caffeine and gooey butter to Downtown, and Beets & Bones, which finally opened its standalone storefront in Clayton this month, brought its pressed juices and healthful fare to the east side of the Missouri River.



Sadly, though, it was a bad month for tacos. Club Taco, the Kirkwood taco spot that occupied one of the neighborhood's most prominent corners, could not hang on, nor could the Hill's Taco Circus, which despite owner Christian Ethridge's best efforts and its wild popularity, never seemed to be able to catch a break. Give the ongoing challenges that the industry faces, even such indicators of success as popularity, location and a loyal following sometimes aren't enough.

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Beets & Bones, Clayton
Black Sheep Whiskey & Wine and Mama 2's Biscuits, Tower Grove South
Bowood by Niche, Central West End
Brass Bar, Central West End
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (additional location), Kirkwood
Mac's Local Eats (moved), Cheltenham
Park Avenue Coffee (additional location), Downtown
Pi Pizzeria and ¡Rico¡ Mexican, Kirkwood
Silver Pancake House, Warson Woods

Closings
Billie's Fine Foods, Soulard
Club Taco, Kirkwood
Stix & Ice, Florissant
Taco Circus, the Hill
Thai Pavilion (inside Friendly's Sports Bar & Grill), Bella Villa

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.


