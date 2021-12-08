Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The City Museum is Calling All the Misfits for Its New Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge The City Museum is transforming its Cabin Bar into the Misfit Holiday Cocktail Bar. - VIA FLICKR
  • via Flickr
  • The City Museum is transforming its Cabin Bar into the Misfit Holiday Cocktail Bar.

You don’t have to go all the way to the North Pole to visit the Island of Misfit Toys — instead, you can just go to the City Museum (750 N 16th Street, 314-231-2489). The Cabin Bar will transform into the Misfit Holiday Cocktail Bar for the first time ever this year.

Opening December 10, the bar will run Fridays and Saturdays only: December 10 and 11, and December 17 and 18 from 12 to 11 p.m. The bar features a range of holiday cocktails and snacks and also breaks out the fire pits where you can make some s’mores. Various Misfits characters, such as the Abominable Snowmonster himself, are also hanging out for photo opportunities.



Extreme holiday gear or ugly sweaters are highly encouraged when you visit the bar. Tickets cost $25 and can only be purchased by those 21 years or older.

But, if you want to get your kids — or maybe your inner-child— in on the fun, the City Museum offers a “Misfit Cereal Bar.” The cereal bar runs on December 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit with Santa or the Grinch; there will also be Sunday morning holiday movies and cartoons playing while you enjoy the cereal bar. The City Museum teases that you can “expect other surprises” during the event, as well.

Purchase tickets for the Misfit Cocktail Bar online at www.citymuseum.org. Tickets for the cereal bar can only be purchased in person.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

